Spotify tweaks search functionality to make music discovery more convenient

Amongst a bevy of Wear OS announcements at Google I/O, Spotify has shared that their smartwatch app is getting enhanced with the ability to download music and podcasts. One of the promises Google made for their updated smartwatch platform is that it will bring together the best of Wear OS and Tizen. Up to this point, one of the biggest advantages of Spotify on the Samsung Galaxy Watch is that — unlike the Wear OS app — is the ability to download music and podcasts for offline playback.