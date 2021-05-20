newsbreak-logo
Spotify tweaks search functionality to make music discovery more convenient

Digital Trends
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a streaming service, Spotify hangs its hat on music discovery, but until recently, its search functionality had made the process a bit more cumbersome than it needed to be. Fortunately, the company will soon release a small tweak that places search filters at the top of the page (just below the search bar), allowing users to easily switch back and forth between artist, song, playlist, and album searches.

