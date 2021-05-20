newsbreak-logo
Q&A: VanTrust follows the market into industrial as firm expands and grows

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
 1 day ago
As part of our latest edition of Real Estate Quarterly, we sit down with Rich Muller of VanTrust Real Estate, one of the area's most prominent developers. He talks about why the company has increased its focus on industrial projects.

