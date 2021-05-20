newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Woman says she set boundaries, but actor Masterson raped her

By ANDREW DALTON
Posted by 
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bfkmy_0a6BVAjQ00

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — An attorney for actor Danny Masterson on Thursday repeatedly challenged a woman on the witness stand over why she agreed to go to Masterson's house on the night she said he raped her.

“You went over to Danny Masterson’s house knowing full well you would be taking your clothes off, right?” Thomas Mesereau asked.

“No,” she said firmly.

Mesereau had just played a recording where the woman had told police Masterson had texted her to come to his house, take her clothes off and get into his hot tub on a night late in 2003.

The woman, known in court only as N. Trout, was the third Masterson accuser to testify at a hearing to determine whether there is enough evidence for the 45-year-old “That '70s Show” actor to stand trial on three counts of rape. He has pleaded not guilty, and Mesereau has said he will prove Masterson's innocence.

The Associated Press does not typically name people who say they were victims of sexual abuse.

Earlier in the hearing, she had told the story of the night when Masterson, a few nights after they had drinks with mutual friends, began texting her in a demanding tone that she needed to come to his house.

“I didn’t understand why he was commanding," she said. "I thought perhaps he was saying it in a way to be aggressive as a form of flirting. I didn’t understand why he was so aggressive.”

She said she agreed to come over to talk and possibly have a glass of wine after setting conditions and boundaries, including that she wouldn't be putting on a swimsuit or getting into his pool. She testified that she was somewhat flattered by Masterson's attention and might be open to kissing.

Trout testified that she had one or more drinks to calm herself before she walked to Masterson's house, and he gave her a glass of wine when she arrived.

She said he soon took her into the backyard, where he told her to take her clothes off and get into the hot tub.

“Take them off. If you don’t do it, I’m going to do it. Get them off,” she remembered him saying.

She said she listened to him, because “I didn’t want any violence to take place, I didn’t want things to escalate. I was giggling, trying to say ‘No, I don’t want to.’”

She later added that she did what he said that night partly because she believed he was speaking from a place of authority in the high level he had reached in the Church of Scientology, of which both were members.

Trout said that both in her memory and in her state of mind at the time, things began getting blurry when they entered the hot tub, but testified that Masterson took her upstairs to the shower, where he raped her, then raped her again on his bed.

“I was like, ‘Danny what are you doing?' I said ‘No,’” she testified. “I told you 'No, you don’t even have a condom on.’”

Mesereau challenged her over her inclusion of details that in the 2017 interview with Los Angeles police she had said she didn't recall.

“In a prior interview, you said you didn’t remember going up the stairs,” Mesereau said. “That was in 2017. This is 2021. Do you remember more now than you did then?”

She answered, “I’m sure you’re familiar with the way that trauma works, and when you open it up as I’ve had to do these past four years, pieces of it have become less blurry for me.”

Mesereau also challenged her over what alcohol and medication she consumed that night, and asked whether she’d had either before court.

“I had a little bit of Xanax so I could do this,” she said.

The hearing is expected to conclude Friday, when Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo will consider the evidence presented and decide whether to order a trial for Masterson, who has been free on bail since his arrest in June. He could get up to 45 years in prison if convicted.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
42K+
Followers
43K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Masterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Sexual Abuse#Los Angeles Police#Trial Court#The Associated Press#The Church Of Scientology#Ap Entertainment#Twitter#Police Masterson#Actor Danny Masterson#Prison#Bail#Xanax#Stand#Clothes#Hearing#Mind#June
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Sex CrimesLaredo Morning Times

Danny Masterson Ordered to Stand Trial on Rape Charges

A judge on Friday ordered “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson to stand trial on charges that he raped three women nearly 20 years ago. Masterson faces up to 45 years to life in prison if convicted on all three charges. Each of the three women testified at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, which began on Tuesday.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Page Six

Danny Masterson posts courthouse selfie before rape case hearing

“That ’70s Show” star Danny Masterson posted a smiling selfie to social media Tuesday, moments before entering an LA courthouse for a hearing on rape charges. The image showed the 45-year-old and his actress wife, Bijou Phillips, in an inexplicably cheery mood as they sat in the front of a car outside the government building.
Sex Crimeswfav951.com

Danny Masterson’s Ex-Girlfriend Testifies In Court

Danny Masterson’s ex-girlfriend testified in court on Wednesday (May 19th) that she was five years into a six-year relationship with the actor when she awoke to find him raping her in the house they shared. According to testimony transcribed by Page Six, the ex, identified in court as Christine B....
Lawtonyortega.org

Danny Masterson prosecutor: ‘Scientology is inextricably connected to this case’

Danny Masterson’s criminal defense attorneys Tom Mesereau and Sharon Appelbaum were back in court yesterday for a hearing that wasn’t listed on the publicly available docket. We learned about it through the court’s media relations department, who told us that Masterson had made yet another attempt to delay the all-important preliminary hearing and was once again denied. The prelim is still scheduled for May 18.
Sex CrimesPosted by
UPI News

'Game of Thrones' actor Esmé Bianco sues Marilyn Man for rape

May 1 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco has filed a civil lawsuit in California accusing rocker and actor Marilyn Manson of sexual assault. She filed the federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California on Friday. Bianco accused Manson, born Brian Warner, of...
Sex CrimesRadar Online.com

Kirstie Alley Says Scientology Is The Answer To Depression As Fellow Scientologist Danny Masterson's Rape Accuser Heads To Court

Kirstie Alley is defending her Scientology beliefs, saying the church can do what physiologists can't -- fix depression. The 70-year-old Cheers actress spoke out on Tucker Carlson Today and babbled on about everything from supporting Donald Trump, getting blacklisted in Hollywood, and somehow paralleled the controversial practice of Scientology to curing mental health issues like depression.
Violent CrimesPosted by
NBC Chicago

Infamous ‘Club Kids' Killer Michael Alig's Cause of Death Revealed

New details have emerged about convicted killer Michael Alig's death. E! News confirmed in late December that the former club promoter, who served 17 years in prison, had died at the age of 54. Now, New York's Office of Chief Medical Examiner has shared more insight on Alig's passing, citing acute intoxication by fentanyl, acetylfentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine as his cause of death. Alig's manner of death was ruled an accident.
Sex Crimesaninjusticemag.com

The Rape Lawsuit Against Marilyn Manson Shouldn’t Surprise Anyone

I loved his music, I loved his paintings, and I loved his poetry. And I loved HIM. He was edgy, controversial, and one-of-a-kind — a depressed teenage girl dream. His core audience has always been disaffected adolescents: the lonely, the misunderstood, the alienated. Because that was who he marketed himself to be. And that’s who we believed he was. At least for some time.
Manhattan, NYMorning Times

Woman in anti-Asian attack says she prayed for her attacker

NEW YORK (AP) — A Filipina American woman whose beating outside a Manhattan building spurred outrage over violence aimed at Asian Americans said in an interview that she prayed for the man who attacked her. Speaking to ABC News/“Nightline,” Vilma Kari said, “We pray for those who persecute us or...
Sex CrimesPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lady Gaga Reveals She Had 'Total Psychotic Break' After Being Raped At 19

Lady Gaga has opened up about her experience with sexual abuse. In her appearance as part of Oprah and Prince Harry's upcoming Apple TV+ series, The Me You Can't See, the pop superstar spoke about the trauma that she experienced following her rape and impregnation. "I was 19 years old, and I was working in the business, and a producer said to me, 'Take your clothes off,'" she recalled in a preview from the emotional interview. "And I said 'no.' And I left, and they told me they were going to burn all of my music. And they didn't stop. They didn't stop asking me, and I just froze and ... I don't even remember.'"