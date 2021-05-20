newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Potomac, VA

Amazon May Open Grocery Store in Potomac Yard

By Alexandria Living Magazine Staff
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington Business Journal reported that the former Shoppers at Potomac Yard could become an Amazon grocery store. "Keeping with its efforts to maintain a low profile, Amazon’s name does not appear on the documents for the grocery store planned for all or part of the roughly 50,000-square-foot space. But Toronto-based project architect NORR wrote in the filing that the drawings are for “Mendel,” the code name for Amazon's grocery endeavors that we cracked months ago," the publication reported.

alexandrialivingmagazine.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franconia, VA
City
Washington, VA
City
Alexandria, VA
Local
Virginia Food & Drinks
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Potomac, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Potomac Yard#Food Drink#Memorial Day Weekend#Amazon Fresh#Total Wine#Shoppers#Massive Redevelopment#Company#Manchester Lakes#Fairfax County#Toronto#Innovation Campus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Virginia Tech
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
EatThis

This Retailer Is Quickly Becoming the Most Popular Grocery Store for Many Americans

When city dwellers are asked where they get their groceries, Dollar General is likely one of the last places you expect to hear on their list. However, this corner store turned grocery store services many people living in rural America who otherwise wouldn't have access to fresh vegetables. Now, experts speculate that the chain could even help propel widespread vaccination deployment.
BusinessEngadget

Amazon is retiring Prime Now and moving deliveries into its core app

Amazon is retiring the dedicated app and website for Prime Now and making the expedited deliveries available through the main Amazon app and site. The change will be implemented worldwide by the end of the year, the company said in an announcement. Before then, Amazon is moving its third-party partners...
King County, WAMercer Island Reporter

Grocery store workers and the hazard pay movement | Roegner

There isn’t much positive about what we have all been through the last year with the coronavirus. But a couple of areas should be at the top of the list for our appreciation. One is scientific experts and their work on the vaccines. Another is that we have a much better understanding of what, and who, are essential to the work force.
Spring Hill, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Spring Hill for May 21, 2021

These are the health scores for grocery stores in Spring Hill, with their most recent inspection score as of May 20, 2021, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available information. BRENTWOOD | FRANKLIN. StoreAddressInspection DateScore. ALDI4917 Main St.1/13/202189. Food Lion5341 Main St10/9/202090. Kroger4904 Port Royal Rd11/16/202086. Kroger AFC...
Food & DrinksClinton Herald

Coffee grinders were status symbols in grocery stores

In the 1950s, there were still A&P grocery stores that only sold bags of coffee beans that had to be ground in a large iron grinder in the store, even though there were other brands of ground beans in bags. The customer chose the type and could grind it or ask a clerk to help. Some health food stores today still sell customers freshly ground coffee.
Grocery & SupermaketHuffingtonPost

These Retail And Grocery Stores Have Dropped Their Mask Mandates

The masks are coming off in stores around the country. Following last week’s revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more and more grocery and retail chains are allowing customers to ditch their face coverings while inside, as long as local law allows it. In many but not all cases, they are offering their employees the same option.
Grocery & SupermaketSupermarket News

Rising grocery prices gnaw at shopper loyalty

Escalating food and grocery prices have many U.S. shoppers rethinking their loyalty to retailers and brands, surveys by Inmar Intelligence and Shopkick reveal. Of 1,000 U.S. adults polled on May 10 by Inmar, 89.7% reported seeing an increase in prices of groceries and everyday household items they buy regularly. The price hikes have led 68.4% of respondents to shop at a different store for those items.
New York City, NYkion546.com

Google to open its first retail store to sell hardware

Almost exactly 20 years to the day after Apple opened its first retail store, Google is finally following suit. The company announced Thursday that it is opening its first physical retail store, called Google Store, this summer in New York City. The store will be located under its offices in the Chelsea neighborhood, where it employs many of its more than 11,000 employees in the city.
RetailFood & Wine

Whole Foods Is Planning to Open Over 40 New Locations Nationwide

Since being bought out by Amazon in 2017, Whole Foods has dedicated much of its focus to fitting into its new owner's ethos: increasing options like delivery and online ordering. Meanwhile, counterintuitively enough, Amazon has put much of its focus on getting into the brick-and-mortar business, opening new Amazon-branded grocery stores. However, Whole Foods isn't done growing either: The brand recently announced plans to open over 40 new stores —a significant increase on top of the 500-plus they already have.
Manhattan, ILprogressivegrocer.com

Amazon Prime Now Is Shutting Down

Amazon is consolidating. The e-commerce company will shut down its stand-alone Prime Now platforms by the end of the year, and instead direct users who want fast delivery on groceries and other goods to order through the Amazon app or website, as reported by CNBC. Prime Now initially launched in...
Alexandria, VAPosted by
Washington Business Journal

Exclusive: Amazon plans full-size supermarket for Alexandria

Amazon.com Inc. appears to be setting up shop immediately across the street from the future Virginia Tech Innovation Campus. The e-commerce giant is looking to open one of its signature full-size grocery stores, Amazon Fresh, inside the former Potomac Yard Shoppers supermarket at 3801 Richmond Highway, according to a minor site plan amendment and permits filed with the city of Alexandria in May.
Lansdowne, VAtheburn.com

New “clean” foods grocery store coming to Lansdowne

A new grocery store specializing in organic produce, fresh foods and international items is coming to the Lansdowne neighborhood between Ashburn and Leesburg and it’s going to take a spot in a long vacant retail center that may be coming to life. The new store is called Madina’s Market and it’s going into the Lansdowne Square retail center.
Boca Raton, FLsouthfloridaweekend.com

True Value opens Boca Raton store location with grand opening May 22-23

Calling all contractors, DIY’ers, and home improvement project gurus! There’s a new place to shop for all your home maintenance needs in South Florida. The newest True Value store opens its doors to the public with a grand opening Saturday, May 22 to Sunday, May 23, 2021 in Boca Raton. It’s your one-stop shop for lawn and garden tools, electrical supplies, plumbing products, fishing gear, auto needs, and much more!
Washington StatePosted by
pymnts

Grocery Roundup: Goodbye, Amazon Go Grocery

Amazon Go Grocery is Amazon going, going, gone. The format, which launched in early 2020 as a grocery offshoot of the Amazon Go convenience store chain, included two stores, both in Washington state. One, in Redmond Washington, will be permanently closed, while the other, in Seattle, will be incorporated into the Amazon Fresh grocery store brand, Geekwire reports. An Amazon spokesperson told Progressive Grocer that this change is being made “to simplify the experience for our customers.”
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Lite Rock 96.9

Whole Foods is expanding in New Jersey

The battle for New Jersey’s grocery store dollars continues with the announcement that Whole Foods Market will be adding four more stores in the Garden State. According to NJ.com, the new stores will be in Jersey City, Skillman, Wayne, and Woodcliff Lake. The expansion in New Jersey is part of...