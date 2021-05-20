Amazon May Open Grocery Store in Potomac Yard
Washington Business Journal reported that the former Shoppers at Potomac Yard could become an Amazon grocery store. "Keeping with its efforts to maintain a low profile, Amazon’s name does not appear on the documents for the grocery store planned for all or part of the roughly 50,000-square-foot space. But Toronto-based project architect NORR wrote in the filing that the drawings are for “Mendel,” the code name for Amazon's grocery endeavors that we cracked months ago," the publication reported.alexandrialivingmagazine.com