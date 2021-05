Photography businesses run by couples is becoming more common, but a hurdle stands in the way for these two love birds. Managing a photography business isn’t easy. It can be especially complicated when you’re managing it with another person. And it can super difficult when that other person is someone you hope to spend the rest of your life with. That’s the reality for one photography duo: complications are seeping through as they clash heads on the correct strategy for their company. Let’s take a look.