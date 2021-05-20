Will The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 University Gold Actually End Up Releasing?

After releasing in the OG “Dark Charcoal” colorway last month, the futuristic Nike Air Tuned Max is now showcased in a clean black, grey, and metallic silver color option. Taking a look at this Air Tuned Max, the sleek silhouette starts off with a black mesh construction on the base which can be seen on the toe and side panels. Metallic Silver leather overlays on the toe and ankle along with grey overlays on the side panels provide contrast on the upper. More black on the inner liner and outsole, reflective 3M on the heels, and light grey rubber midsoles finish off the design on this Nike Air Tuned max that will be dropping in the near future for $170. Will you cop?