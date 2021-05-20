Will The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 University Gold Actually End Up Releasing?
Still only rumored to drop later on this year, here is our best look yet at the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 University Gold. This latest iteration of the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 gives the classic Nike basketball sneaker a University Gold and Metallic Silver color scheme. It draped in University Gold from top to bottom, that is then contrasted by the Off-White details and branding noted on the Metallic Swoosh, the tab on the Swoosh, and “AIR” on the midsole. A tonal zip-tie, exposed foam on the lining and dual branded insoles round out the main features of the sneaker.www.kicksonfire.com