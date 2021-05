Target stores in Minnesota will continue to mandate masks in store, despite new and changing guidelines that were announced on Thursday (May 6th). For reference, Governor Walz announced a new plan to be rolled out over the next few months. The plan includes loosening of COVID-19 restrictions to slowly roll out over the course of three phases. The end goal is to get at least seventy-percent of Minnesotans vaccinated and end the state mask mandate by the first of July, whichever comes first.