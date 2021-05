CHEYENNE – A decision to postpone an optional school climate survey comes soon after a small number of Laramie County School District 1 parents raised concerns about it. In January, Patti Paredes, diversity facilitator for LCSD1, presented the LCSD1 Board of Trustees with a detailed plan to administer a school climate survey focused on gaining insight into how its students – who represent a variety of races, nationalities, religious beliefs, ability levels, income brackets and sexual orientations – feel they are treated by their peers and adults.