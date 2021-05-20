newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Homeless

Republicans on the budget committee gut housing, homeless aid proposals

By Henry Redman
Posted by 
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e7lAq_0a6BT6DL00
Rep. Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) speaks at the May 20 meeting of the JFC, in which Republicans gutted Gov. Tony Evers housing proposals. (Screenshot)

Democrats on the Joint Finance Committee (JFC) of the Wisconsin Legislature believe the best way to help the homeless is to help them find homes. Republicans on the committee, strongly in the majority, believe the best way to help Wisconsin’s unhoused people is to make it cheaper for local governments to help them find jobs.

As the JFC considered the housing provisions in Gov. Tony Evers proposed 2021-23 budget Thursday, the four Democrats on the 16-person body pleaded — unsuccessfully — with the Republicans to keep millions of dollars in housing aid for workers and the homeless.

In his budget, Evers had proposed spending, over two years, $50 million on workforce housing grants, $2 million on providing low-income residents with legal assistance for civil matters such as evictions and more than $22 million on various programs for preventing homelessness. Democrats on the committee also tried to push the Republicans to spend $5.5 million allocated in the current budget to help the homeless, that is still sitting in what they called a JFC “slush fund.”

Republicans cut almost all of the housing proposals, saying it would be “embarrassing” to spend so much money on housing, using the GOP’s now-frequent argument that the state shouldn’t spend money in places where federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act can be allocated.

“We’ve got to figure out this whole fed money situation, how it relates to the big picture of housing,” Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) said. “Writing a blank check like that … isn’t governing, believe me, not at all.”

“It would be an embarrassment to spend $50 million in that regard,” Stroebel, continued.

THE MORNING NEWSLETTER

Subscribe now.

Democrats said that all of the spending would help Wisconsinites find safety and security in their own home. Rep. Evan Goyke (D-Milwaukee) spoke about his home and said that despite its leaky roof and drafty windows, it has helped his family find economic stability. He added that he wants people across the state to have that opportunity.

“It has convinced me beyond a shadow of a doubt that affordable housing matters, that it can transform the lives of the people of Wisconsin, if they can find it,” he said.

As Thursday’s meeting began, Democrats tried to reinsert provisions into the budget that had already been cut from the governor’s budget by Republicans in previous meetings. That effort failed, and most of Evers’ housing proposals joined funding for the state’s Black History Museum, raising the state minimum wage and legalizing cannabis in the Republicans’ trash heap.

Yet across the state, housing continues to be a complicated and worsening issue — with problems varying between rural and urban areas. In rural areas, even many communities that have good jobs available don’t have enough affordable housing for those workers. In urban areas such as Madison, increasing populations have spiked housing demand with no easy way to rapidly build more units.

Meanwhile, the available options that are supposed to be open to the most vulnerable are becoming closed off and a CDC-imposed moratorium on evictions is set to end soon.

The need for solutions to Wisconsin’s affordable housing crisis is obvious, Democrats say.

“The governor’s budget responds to what we have heard from people across the state, and it makes significant investments in addressing homelessness and workforce housing shortages,” Rep. Greta Neubauer (D-Racine) said. “It invests in our shared economic recovery. I hope that we make these critical investments, that we pass this motion and that we release these additional funds, as soon as possible.”

But Evers’ proposed millions in housing aid was reduced, on a 12-4 party-line vote, to just a $600,000 increase in funding for homeless shelters and housing grants.

Republicans also revived a program that Evers proposed repealing in his budget. Previously, the homeless employment program would provide grants to municipalities to connect homeless individuals with permanent employment — but the municipality had to provide matching funds of at least $50,000. The Republicans on the committee decreased the required match to $10,000.

“What better act can we do then to help somebody who’s homeless get a job,” committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said.

The money Evers’ planned to dedicate to helping low-income residents access legal assistance in civil proceedings was pushed down the road for a later meeting.

After Republicans slashed the budget, Democrats continued to point out this decision will have detrimental effects on some of the most vulnerable people in Wisconsin.

“I just want to point out, one among many of the long list of items that have been removed in this motion, and that is the veterans’ rental assistance program,” Neubauer said. “There was a lot of talk on this committee not too long ago about support for veterans. But when the rubber hits the road, and we’re talking about the most vulnerable veterans in our state, turns out you just don’t think there’s money for them.

“You can say that addressing homelessness is a priority. You can say veterans are a priority. But your motion removes additional resources for veterans to find stable housing. If they were a priority, we would allocate these resources to that.”

Sen. Dale Kooyenga (R-Brookfield) objected to Neubauer pointing out the group of constituents who will be most affected by the decisions of the powerful budgetary committee.

“I hate these political games where people use minorities and veterans and everything else as like, ‘oh, you’re cutting that,’ it’s just sickening,” Kooyenga said.

Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

56
Followers
143
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Duey Stroebel
Person
Greta Neubauer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Republicans#Budget Spending#Housing Assistance#Low Income Housing#Federal Grants#Democrats#The Wisconsin Legislature#Unhoused#Jfc#Gop#Black History Museum#Cdc#Housing Aid#Workforce Housing Grants#Homeless Individuals#Housing Demand#Stable Housing#Federal Funds#Low Income Residents
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Federal Aid
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Gov. Evers raises the stakes on GOP for refusing to expand BadgerCare His special session call lists projects the influx of dollars would fund

On Wednesday, Gov. Tony Evers called for the Legislature to convene in special session to consider a bill that would expand BadgerCare and use much of the $1 billion in additional, unallocated federal funds that expansion would bring into the state on a wide range of health care and economic development projects. The Legislature has […] The post Gov. Evers raises the stakes on GOP for refusing to expand BadgerCare <h3 class='secondary-title'>His special session call lists projects the influx of dollars would fund</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP lawmakers target jobless pay to boost employment Measures would restore work-search requirement, end supplemental federal aid to people out of work in the pandemic

Republican lawmakers and business lobbyists joined Tuesday in calling for an end to supplemental federal unemployment pay in Wisconsin — blaming the $300 weekly extra payments for labor shortages even though employers have said for years they were struggling to find workers. The draft legislation is the second of two steps GOP lawmakers are taking […] The post GOP lawmakers target jobless pay to boost employment <h3 class='secondary-title'>Measures would restore work-search requirement, end supplemental federal aid to people out of work in the pandemic</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Fight for fair maps heats up Legislators, advocates and a mathematician push for nonpartisan voting districts

On Monday, Sen. Jeff Smith (D-Eau Claire) and Rep. Deb Andraca (D-Whitefish Bay) will re-introduce nonpartisan redistricting legislation, unveiling their bill at a noon fair maps rally at the State Street entrance to the State Capitol emceed by Wisconsin comedian Kristin Brey. The battle for a fair process for drawing the state’s political maps is […] The post Fight for fair maps heats up <h3 class='secondary-title'>Legislators, advocates and a mathematician push for nonpartisan voting districts</h3> appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
Congress & CourtsLa Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: JFC Housing and Homelessness Budget Votes

Joint Committee on Finance held an executive session Thursday to address sections of the budget that included the Department of Administration's provisions on the housing and homelessness program. Committee member Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) argued against the committee's inaction to use the $5.5 million left in the supplemental fund for the housing and homelessness program. Following Sen. Johnson's comments, committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) highlighted retaining the homeless unemployment program by reducing municipalities's ability to match it from $50,000 to $10,000 as a measure to to make it more affordable and encourage more participation. As reported by WisPolitics.com, the committee approved $1.2 million over the biennium to boost funding for grants for local governments, non-profits and others that operate housing for the homeless as well as grants to shelters. Gov. Tony Evers' had called to pump more than $90 million into programs to help the homeless and provide assistance to those struggling to pay their water bills.
PoliticsKenosha News.com

EDITORIAL: A rare survivor in budget feud

The unrelenting feud between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Republican controlled state Legislature was in full bloom this month as lawmakers scrapped nearly 400 items from Evers’ proposed budget and decided to start from scratch using the current budget as a base. Were there any survivors? Why, yes, there...
LotteryWiscnews.com

Gov. Tony Evers opposes Ohio-style lottery to promote vaccinations

Gov. Tony Evers on Friday called for more Wisconsinites to get a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he's not interested in using the state's federal stimulus dollars to launch a lottery to promote more vaccinations, such as an Ohio program will award $1 million each week to an adult who has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Milwaukee, WIPosted by
Urban Milwaukee

Dems Object to GOP Slashing State Budget Provisions

Wisconsin’s veterans agency would get an additional $10 million to address natural disasters and public emergencies at the state’s three veterans’ homes — one of the few budget actions Thursday to draw a unanimous vote in the Legislature’s budget committee. Along with the infusion — a response to the COVID-19...
Wisconsin StateFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin unemployment: Republicans urge pandemic bonus end

MILWAUKEE - A group of Wisconsin Republican congressmen, led by Sen. Ron Johnson, is urging Gov. Tony Evers to end the weekly federal unemployment bonus – $300 per week – according to a Friday, May 14 news release. At least 18 states have decided over the past week to prematurely...
PoliticsWJFW-TV

Evers promises to preserve grants in face of less stimulus

Madison - Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday that the federal government's decision to send Wisconsin $700 million less in coronavirus relief dollars than first estimated could mean there will be less money for broadband expansion and the state's pandemic response. The governor and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin have asked the...
Politicsmadison

Lawmakers limit reckless spending -- Dick Greffin

We are fortunate that Wisconsin has a fiscally responsible Assembly and state Senate. Both are badly needed to offset Gov. Tony Evers' inflated spending and budget. Evers is proposing to increase taxes on the wealthy and corporations to finance his $91 billion budget. Evers wants those people who have worked...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

The Legislature is but a stage

As the curtain rose on the opening act of Tuesday’s legislative floor sessions — where predictable, partisan outcomes were a near certain conclusion — Macbeth’s famous words could be applied to the lengthy forthcoming script in the Senate and Assembly:. “Life’s but a walking shadow, a poor player. That struts...