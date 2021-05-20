Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 03:02:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 11:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area; Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Mono; Surprise Valley California Continued Cool with Showers Through Saturday Cold and slow moving low pressure will bring showers to the region through Saturday, with a few lingering showers even on Sunday. * This Morning: Scattered snow showers will bring intermittent light to moderate snow to the Sierra and Western Nevada. Valley roadways are likely to remain just wet, however some slick spots are possible in foothill and mountain areas during heavier snow showers. This could result in delays for the morning commute. * This Afternoon: Rain and snow pellet showers with a few thunderstorms are likely across the region. More concentrated snow showers are forecast for the Eastern Sierra where several inches of snow could fall around Mammoth Lakes and higher passes on Highway 395. Snow covered roads are possible if snowfall rates are high enough. * Saturday: More of the same is expected in the afternoon however with slightly warmer temperatures and much of the precipitation will be in the form of rain or pellet showers. Snow showers will remain possible in the higher Sierra between Tahoe and Mammoth. * Cold Temperatures: Well below normal temperatures will continue through Saturday with some warming Sunday. Freezes are possible in rural and suburban valleys Saturday morning however confidence is mixed in terms of how cold it will really get. To play it safe, ensure early plants and irrigation systems are prepared.