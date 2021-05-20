Great, "zombie fires" are officially a thing now

Climate change is changing the planet in weird ways. While zombies are still relegated to the world of science fiction and the Earth is unlikely to turn into the extended Walking Dead universe any time soon (as far as we know), zombie fires are starting to crop up across the Arctic. For years, scientists have observed and theorized the existence of these blazes that come back year after year, causing damage to the ecosystem of once reliably frozen parts of Earth. Now, thanks to a new study published in the journal Science, we know that zombie fires do in fact exist — and we have a better idea of how they are affecting the planet.