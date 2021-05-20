newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Great, "zombie fires" are officially a thing now

By AJ Dellinger
Mic
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change is changing the planet in weird ways. While zombies are still relegated to the world of science fiction and the Earth is unlikely to turn into the extended Walking Dead universe any time soon (as far as we know), zombie fires are starting to crop up across the Arctic. For years, scientists have observed and theorized the existence of these blazes that come back year after year, causing damage to the ecosystem of once reliably frozen parts of Earth. Now, thanks to a new study published in the journal Science, we know that zombie fires do in fact exist — and we have a better idea of how they are affecting the planet.

www.mic.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Zombies#Climate Change#Earth#Zombie Fiction#Wildfires#Peat Fires#Dead Season#Northwest#Zombie Fires#Weird Ways#Walking Dead#Upcoming Wildfire Seasons#Universe#Things#Fire Seasons#Winter#Siberia#Science Fiction#Frozen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Environment
News Break
Science
Related
Wired

A Zombie-Fire Outbreak May Be Growing in the North

Each winter, as snow blankets Alaska and northern Canada, the wildfires of the summer extinguish, and calm prevails—at least on the surface. Beneath all that white serenity, some of those fires actually continue smoldering underground, chewing through carbon-rich peat, biding their time. When spring arrives and the chilly landscape defrosts, these “overwintering” fires pop up from below—that’s why scientists call them zombie fires.
AstronomyBHG

A 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Will Be Visible This June

Each month, a specular solar show appears in the night sky. This past April, we all were mesmerized by photos of the large pink supermoon, and come next month, another phenomenon will be visible: A ring of fire solar eclipse can be seen on June 10, 2021. During this annular eclipse, or an event during which the moon does not fully cover the sun, only the sun's outer edge will remain visible, creating a stunning glow. Like previous solar eclipses, experts advise wearing proper eyeglasses to protect your eyes when you look at this beautiful effect.
Environmentfloridanewstimes.com

Hot summers, severe burn seasons fire “zombies”: research

“Zombie” fires that remain under winter snow in northern hemisphere forests tend to reignite after hot summers, according to a Wednesday study warning that climate change could make them more common. Arctic fires are usually caused by either lightning strikes or humans, but in recent years, with the huge flames...
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

What you need to know about the tardigrade cannon

They’re not called “hardy tardis” for no reason. For the last few decades, scientists have been studying tardigrades, rather remarkable tiny microorganisms that seem to withstand all sorts of catastrophic threats. These little creatures have been able to weather everything from extreme temperatures to vacuums to high radiation. Usually found in freshwater, these water bears are only about 100 to 1000 microns in length—one micron is a one-thousandth of a millimeter—making them exceptionally small.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Tardigrades can survive being shot out of a high-speed gun

Tardigrades, those adorable, chubby water bears, are notoriously hardy — they may even survive an apocalypse that wipes out humanity. But can these hardy water bears survive being shot from a gun? New research has found that yes, these hardy critters can make it out alive, but they also have a breaking point.
WorldCBS News

60 Minutes cameras capture the fire and fury of Earth's newest volcano

At over 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, the heat from the incandescent chunks of molten rock hurtling out of Iceland's newest volcano can be felt 200 yards away. The red-hot rock blasts 20 stories into the air by some of the deepest, most elemental forces on the planet. The non-stop lava fireworks have drawn some 90,000 visitors, including one of Iceland's top volcanologists, Thor Thordarson.
Sciencecowboystatedaily.com

Scientist: Yellowstone Super Volcano Will Erupt Again And Likely Destroy U.S.

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s like going in the doctor’s office and being asked: “What do you want to hear first, the good news or the bad news?”. That’s what scientists can offer when talking about the giant super volcano under Yellowstone National Park. The...
Sciencebeachconnection.net

Weirdest Science: Possible 'Ocean' Beneath the Oregon Coast, North America

(Portland, Oregon) – The discovery is several years old now, but here's a weird, weird thought: there really could be a kind of "ocean" far beneath Oregon and the Pacific coastline. In fact, there's a lot of solid evidence this very different form of water exists within the Earth, perhaps some 400 miles below everything.
Scienceresilience.org

Open Letter to the People of Planet Earth

Ed. note: This piece was previously published on Political Animal here. This may not be the best time to contact you, but waiting may only make things worse. Since we’re your first neighbors in the galaxy to make contact, we hope you’ll consider us a welcoming committee with a warning. We’ve hacked into all your major channels of communication to transmit our message in every human language. We do not want to go through “official channels” or speak only with your corrupt rulers. We want our words to reach everyone.
SciencePosted by
LiveScience

Scientists just dug the deepest ocean hole in history

A team of researchers working off the coast of Japan just drilled a hole in the Pacific seabed deeper than any hole in any ocean before it. On May 14, scientists aboard the research vessel Kaimei lowered a long, thin drill called a giant piston corer nearly 5 miles (8,000 meters) through the Pacific Ocean — waiting two hours and 40 minutes until the drill finally reached the bottom of the Japan Trench, according to a statement. There, the team extracted a 120-foot-long (37 m) sediment core from the bottom of the sea before slowly hauling the corer up again.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ancient Roman 'Gate to Hell' Killed Victims With Its Deadly Lake

A cave ancient Romans believed to be a gate to the underworld was so deadly that it killed all animals who entered its proximity, while not harming the human priests who led them. Millennia later, scientists believe they have figured out why - a concentrated cloud of carbon dioxide that suffocated those who breathed it. Dating back 2,200 years, the cave was rediscovered by archaeologists from the University of Salento back in 2011. It was located in a city called Hierapolis in ancient Phrygia, now Turkey, and it was used for animal sacrifices of bulls led through the Plutonium - or Pluto's Gate,...
Industrydigg.com

In Chernobyl, Nuclear Fission Reactions Are Beginning To Happen Again

Increased measurements of neutron activity, a sign of nuclear fission, has scientists worried about what might happen next. Thirty-five years after the worst nuclear accident in history, scientists have discovered that leftover nuclear fission fuel in an "inaccessible" room at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant is reacting again. While a structure called the Chernobyl New Safe Confinement (NSC) was erected in 2016 to prevent rain from falling into the shuttered plant, decades of rainfall before that, which had seeped into damaged areas of the plant, is likely causing the fuel to react.
Environmentkentlive.news

Thousands of barrels containing banned deadly insecticide DDT found in ocean

Marine scientists claim they have discovered up to thousands of barrels that possibly contain DDT dumped off the California coast in suspected a underwater toxic waste site dating back to the Second World War. The 27,345 “barrel-like” images were captured by researchers at the University of California San Diego’s Scripps...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Top Scientist Reveals How Doomsday Could Come Much Sooner Than Expected – Will Humanity Destroy Itself?

Both science and faith agree that the world will end at some point. We must all learn how to better protect ourselves. The Sun won’t be providing us heat and energy forever, and unless we find a way to colonize other planets, the human race is doomed. But Doomsday can come a lot sooner than expected, and many of us can play a major role in this terrific scenario.
SciencePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Watch: Massive 'Mystery Creature' Remains Found on Floor of Mediterranean

A curious piece of footage from an underwater exploratory vehicle shows the massive remains of a mysterious sea creature that has yet to be identified. Paranormal researcher Deborah Hatswell reportedly received the video from an unnamed oil and gas industry worker back in 2017 and held on to the material until late last month when she posted it to YouTube. According to her source, the strange discovery occurred as a remote-operated vehicle was conducting a survey of the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea at a depth of approximately 2,700 feet.
Sciencewiltonbulletin.com

The Red Sea Might Technically Be an Ocean

How many oceans are there in the world? Most people answer either four or five; answering that question with “one” is also an option. It’s enough to make geographers, oceanographers and pub quiz participants shake their heads in frustration. But there’s also another wrinkle to this debate — just as the planet is constantly changing, so too are its bodies of water. And that means that yesterday’s sea might be tomorrow’s ocean.
Aerospace & DefenseA.V. Club

Great Job, China! A rocket chunk is careening back to Earth and no one's sure where it will land

China managed two impressive feats last week: First, they successfully launched the first module of the nation’s new, badass-named Tiangong (“Celestial Palace”) space station aboard its Long March 5B rocket, marking a major milestone in human spacefaring for the country. Second, they accidentally sent a 30-meter-tall “massive core stage” of said Long March 5B rocket into a “chaotic reentry” towards Earth, and no one appears to have a goddamn clue exactly where it’s gonna land...