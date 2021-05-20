AG asks Kentucky’s high court to rehear DUI case
A recent Kentucky Supreme Court ruling will create a barrier to prosecuting many DUI cases, making the roads less safe, the attorney general said as he seeks another hearing. The rehearing petition from Attorney General Daniel Cameron's office came on the same day that the high court's ruling came into play in a Kentucky lawmaker's case Wednesday. Republican state Rep. Derek Lewis was acquitted of operating a vehicle under the influence.www.star-telegram.com