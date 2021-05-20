Pirates vs. Braves - 5/20/2021

Radio: KDKA-AM Braves SB Nation Site: Talking Chop. Pirates: Wil Crowe (0-2, 4.35 ERA) Braves: Drew Smyly (2-2, 5.23 ERA) Projected Lineups (subject to change) The Buccos have lost three games in a row and will look to break the slump tonight in Atlanta. The Braves also have a losing record, so this could be a chance for the Buccos to get on track. Or it could be a chance to sink to new depths. Wil Crowe is looking for his first win of the year on the pitcher’s mound, and the Bucs are still without two of their top power guys in Ke’Bryan Hayes and Colin Moran. Where will the runs come from?