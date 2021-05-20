7 Little Johnstons: Who Is Jonah Johnston?

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" star Kary Brittingham and husband Eduardo are calling it quits after 12 years of marriage. On Tuesday, Kary announced the split on the Season 5 reunion of the Bravo show. She told Andy Cohen, "My marriage was falling apart, and I didn't want to admit it. After the show finished, me and Eduardo had a real heart-to-heart talk, and we decided we needed to go our separate ways. We just told our kids right before coming to the reunion."