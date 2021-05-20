7 Little Johnstons: Who Is Jonah Johnston?
Since 2015, TLC cameras have been following the Johnstons, a family of seven with achondroplasia dwarfism, which eventually turned into the hit show "7 Little Johnstons." Parents Trent and Amber have two biological children, Jonah and Elizabeth, and adopted Anna, Emma, and Alex. Despite the cameras, "We're an everyday family," as Trent told Southern Living. "We raise our kids with traditional morals and discipline. There's a difference between being strict and rude, and being strict and disciplined."www.nickiswift.com