newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dickinson County, MI

Dickinson County Library re-opens two branches to the public

By Mary Houle
WLUC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Two branches of the Dickinson County Library unlocked its doors on Monday for the first time in over a year. The Norway and Iron Mountain branches have moved to Phase 5 of the re-opening plan. This means patrons can visit the library without making an appointment.

www.uppermichiganssource.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Iron Mountain, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Dickinson County, MI
Government
Iron Mountain, MI
Government
County
Dickinson County, MI
City
Norway, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Doors#Mich#Dickinson County Library#Wluc#North Dickinson#Library Guidelines#Patrons#Summer Reading Programs#Appointments#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateMy North.com

Best Dates & Locations to Explore Northern Michigan’s Night Sky

From dark sky preserves to notable sky-watching events, find out the tips and tricks to exploring all Northern Michigan’s night sky has to offer. 30-second exposure of the Milky Way and shooting star at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. Photo by Thomas Bos. Where to Find Dark Skies in Northern Michigan.
Iron Mountain, MIWLUC

Iron Mountain’s Thunder Island Building almost fully restored

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the 1920s, the Thunder Island Building, now named after the old Thunder Island Music school and store, had been standing on E. Hughitt Street in Iron Mountain. Property manager Claire Valeski and Eden Property Collection are nearly finished restoring the building. “We always look...
Iron Mountain, MIabc10up.com

Dickinson County Healthcare receives 2021 Maternity Excellence Award

IRON MOUNTAIN -Dickinson County Healthcare is honored to be one of only 17 hospitals in Michigan to receive the 2021 Maternity. For the last two years in a row, and three of the previous four years, Dickinson County Healthcare (DCH) has received the Economic Alliance for Michigan (EAM) Maternity Care Excellence Award! The only UP hospital to receive the award, DCH has become the child birthing destination for the central Upper Peninsula and Northern Wisconsin.
Dickinson County, MIMining Journal

9 new positive cases in Dickinson County

Local health officials Monday reported nine more confirmed COVID-19 positives in Dickinson County along with almost 50 recovered from the virus since its last update Thursday. In a Facebook post Monday morning, the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department also listed seven new positives and four recovered cases in Iron County. The...
Iron Mountain, MIpioneertribune.com

Upper Peninsula Association of American Legion’s convention set

IRON MOUNTAIN – The 2021 Upper Peninsula Association of American Legion Posts Summer Convention has been rescheduled for June 11 and 12. The convention will be held at Post No. 50 in Iron Mountain. Registration is $10 per person. Post No. 50 will be sending out more information. Remember to mask up and social distance for the meetings. Also, the […]
Dickinson County, MIabc10up.com

EGLE To Receive Funding To Experiment With Rubber On Roads

A road made out of rubber in Dickinson County may have started a trend. The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy provided grants that allow organizations to repurpose old tires. “I would say a lot of these are solid technologies that are available but not widely known. They are...
Iron Mountain, MIMining Journal

IM to fill city council vacancy May 17

IRON MOUNTAIN — Applications are due May 13 for an Iron Mountain City Council seat representing Ward 3 after council member Robert “Butch” Schinderle resigned Monday. The council plans to make an appointment at its May 17 meeting for a term that expires with the Nov. 2 council election. Schinderle,...
Dickinson County, MIWLUC

Heavy Metal Tours recognizing career, technical education graduates

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Heavy Metal Tours is celebrating 2021 career and technical education graduates in the Dickinson Area. The group is taking nominations to recognize local seniors pursuing careers in manufacturing and technical occupations. One random winner from each area school including, Forest Park, Florence, Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Niagara,...
Iron Mountain, MIWLUC

Old ranger cabin in Iron Mountain’s City Park to be remodeled

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A decades-old ranger cabin in Iron Mountain’s City Park will allow the Menominee Range Nordic Ski Club to glide into the future. “We’ve got so many skis that we don’t have a place to put them,” said club president Kyle Lindstrom. “Our volunteers’ cars are full each time for our ski club.”
Iron Mountain, MIWLUC

Iron Mountain DDA looking for committee volunteers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As summer events return to Upper Michigan downtowns, Downtown Development Authorities are looking to boost their volunteer opportunities. The Iron Mountain DDA is hoping to have more people join its committees. There are three, the business development, beautification, and event committee. The program director, Amber...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

Superiorland Yesterdays

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. IRON MOUNTAIN — Some Dickinson County prisoners will be put to work as part of their sentence in a program organized by Sheriff Donald Charlevoix. The Community Work Program began recently when a team of inmates under the direction of on-site supervisor Deputy Dan Maki began clean-up work in Dickinson County parks, Charlevoix said. Teams will continue to work through November, cleaning parks, picking up litter from the sides of roads and doing other projects for which manpower is at a premium due to state funding cuts. Charlevoix said the work program serves several needs. “It eliminates taking up valuable jail space for short-timers who are sentenced. It leaves the jail space for people who really need to be incarcerated,” Charlevoix said. “We’re generally at, or near, our capacity. It’s also a hell of a deterrent,” the sheriff said. “Most people don’t want to be seen standing on the side of the road in a blaze orange vest marked ‘County Jail’ picking up litter.” “It’s only for low-risk criminals with short sentences … usually people who committed property crimes,” said Charlevoix.