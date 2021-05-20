Dickinson County Library re-opens two branches to the public

EDITOR’S NOTE: Superiorland Yesterdays is prepared by the reference staff at the Peter White Public Library in Marquette. IRON MOUNTAIN — Some Dickinson County prisoners will be put to work as part of their sentence in a program organized by Sheriff Donald Charlevoix. The Community Work Program began recently when a team of inmates under the direction of on-site supervisor Deputy Dan Maki began clean-up work in Dickinson County parks, Charlevoix said. Teams will continue to work through November, cleaning parks, picking up litter from the sides of roads and doing other projects for which manpower is at a premium due to state funding cuts. Charlevoix said the work program serves several needs. “It eliminates taking up valuable jail space for short-timers who are sentenced. It leaves the jail space for people who really need to be incarcerated,” Charlevoix said. “We’re generally at, or near, our capacity. It’s also a hell of a deterrent,” the sheriff said. “Most people don’t want to be seen standing on the side of the road in a blaze orange vest marked ‘County Jail’ picking up litter.” “It’s only for low-risk criminals with short sentences … usually people who committed property crimes,” said Charlevoix.