newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Aduro Partners With Chipotle To Launch Wellness Platform For Employees

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

REDMOND, Wash., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aduro ®, a provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance, today announced it has partnered with Chipotle Mexican Grill to launch Chipotle's new wellness experience called Strive built on Aduro's proprietary technology. The platform supports mental health goals among restaurant managers, field leaders, and restaurant support center employees.

Aduro Partners with Chipotle to Launch Wellness Platform for Employees

"On Mental Health Action Day, we applaud Chipotle for their commitment to the mental health and holistic well-being of their people," said Renee Petrie, Aduro Chief Product Officer. "It's so important to eliminate stigma around mental health issues in the workplace. Leveraging this virtual space to reinforce mental health goals and provide easy access to resources, expert coaching, and interactive content is evidence of Chipotle's inclusive and authentic culture of well-being for all employees."

Chipotle's Strive is powered by Aduro's proprietary wellness platform, which delivers personalized well-being experiences focused on six interrelated aspects of life:

  • Mindset & Resilience
  • Purpose & Contribution
  • Lifestyle & Health
  • Relationships & Community
  • Development & Growth
  • Money & Prosperity

"Chipotle understands that it's in everyone's best interest to provide intentional mental health support at work and as part of a holistic approach to well-being," said Dr. Darren White, Aduro CEO. "I am grateful that Chipotle is announcing Strive during Mental Health Awareness Month because they are an influential voice and much-admired brand. Their leadership on this topic will only build on the current momentum for reimagining the role that companies can and should play in the well-being of their employees and how good partnerships ensure all stakeholders have their needs met."

Mental Health Awareness Month (May) was started by Mental Health America (MHA) in 1949 to increase awareness and understanding of mental health issues. Mental Health Action Day ( Thursday, May 20, 2021) was created earlier this year by a coalition of nonprofits, leading brands, and cultural leaders to provide tools that help people turn awareness into action in their own communities. Aduro provides resources and information in support of Mental Health Awareness Month and Mental Health Action Day at: https://adurolife.com/webinars/mental-health-awareness-positive-psychology/

About Aduro

Aduro is a leading provider of corporate wellness solutions that drive Human Performance — existing at the intersection of well-being and performance. We unlock human potential in the workplace by providing expert coaching, interactive content, meaningful incentives, and personalized insights in a fun, inspiring way. This ignites cultures, creates inclusivity and builds social connections that promote growth and flourishing for all people. When people flourish, organizations thrive.

For several years, Aduro has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America and 2021 6th Most Equitable Workplaces in Washington state by the Puget Sound Business Journal. In addition, the Aduro Human Performance Training Program is accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching (NBHWC) and the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA.) Aduro is here to help you Find Your Fire.

More information can be found at www.adurolife.com and on social @adurolife on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,800 restaurants as of March 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. With over 97,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. Steve Ells, founder and former executive chairman, first opened Chipotle with a single restaurant in Denver, Colorado in 1993.

For more information or to place an order online, visit www.chipotle.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aduro-partners-with-chipotle-to-launch-wellness-platform-for-employees-301296549.html

SOURCE Aduro

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
241
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Business#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Restaurants#Food Drink#New Product Development#Health Technology#Business Development#Food Technology#Technology Development#Mental Health America#Mha#Nbhwc#Ncqa#Adurolife#Linkedin#Aduro Ceo#Community Development#Proprietary Technology#Brands#Personalized Insights
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
Country
Germany
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Cell PhonesTimes Union

CellTrak Launches Self-Direction Platform

CellTrak Technologies, the leader in point-of-care and electronic visit verification (EVV) solutions for home and community-based care, announced its entrance into the self-direction market with its new mobile app, CareAttend. CareAttend is a robust EVV solution that is fluid, fast and intuitively designed for participants in Medicaid waiver programs. The...
Internetchainstoreage.com

Facebook to launch live shopping on its platform

Facebook is expanding its “Live Shopping” offering with a new promotion scheduled for Fridays this summer. Starting Friday, May 21 and lasting every Friday through July 16, 2021, “Live Shopping Fridays” will feature shoppable live videos from beauty and fashion brands on Facebook. The social media giant introduced Live Shopping, a function designed to make it easier for consumers to directly shop from videos in real time, in August 2020. Facebook brought Live Shopping out of pilot with specialty women’s fashion brand Anne Klein in November 2020.
EconomyRolling Stone

Tips on Developing a Dynamic Social Impact Strategy for Brand Growth

Establishing an impactful social impact strategy is necessary to grow your brand in the modern era. Your competitors are invariably more interested in social media marketing, digital ad spend and public relations strategies, in addition to integrating the latest widget on their websites. However, by establishing an impactful social impact campaign, your brand can achieve those same goals with the added benefit of virality.
Saint Louis, MOSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

The Wellness Connection Launches New Giveback Program

The Wellness Connection, a premier natural health care center in O’Fallon, is launching a new giveback program involving a St. Louis nonprofit, Ten by Three. The Wellness Connection’s giveback efforts will focus on purchasing “blessing baskets” through Ten by Three with every new patient visit, either virtual or in-person (U.S. patients only). The new patients will then receive a basket as a welcome gift.
Technologymartechseries.com

7th Minute Selected as NextTECHNow Partner; Launches Cloud-Based ‘Moment Marketing’ Platform

Publicis Media initiative will introduce clients to 7M Insights-as a Service, data-driven broadcast advertising technology. Broadcast data company, 7th Minute has been selected as an official partner by Publicis Media initiative NextTECHNow. The scheme, which matches the agency’s clients with start-ups whose innovative technology will boost their business, will see 7th Minute provide advertisers with data-driven insight that informs their media planning and decision-making.
EconomyBevNET.com

CIIC Partners with Jovē Wellness to Launch New Alkaline Water

NEW YORK – Carolyn Izzo Integrated Communications (CIIC) announced the addition of Jovē Wellness to its growing list of food & beverage clients. CIIC was chosen to spearhead the launch of the company’s new alkaline water, Jovē, with a creative launch campaign complete with media outreach, consumer activations, events and promotions, influencer partnerships and product sampling.
Softwaredallassun.com

ThreatModeler Launches New Community Platform for Threat Modeling

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 11, 2021 / ThreatModeler Software, Inc. announces the launch of their all-new official community platform. ThreatModeler's goal with 'community' is to bring the security professionals and developers together to discuss and collaborate on threat modeling. For the first time, people now have a community dedicated to threat modeling and ThreatModeler. The platform features include peer-to-peer discussions, events, news, updates, resources, support, videos, forums, education, and best practices. This self-service experience includes an extensive Q&A section in which questions may be asked and answered by either ThreatModeler experts, or community members. This will facilitate those within the threat modeling community to connect with peers to help and support one another.
Video Gamesmediapost.com

Chipotle Doubles Down On Digital, Gamers, Values

Chipotle was already ahead of many marketing curves that both the pandemic and social unrest accelerated in the last year. While relatively new to delivery and takeout, the brand did have a firm base of app users and loyalty members to access with new models for digital ordering. And while other brands only started to look at esports out of necessity this year, Chipotle was already four years into its work with gamers.
Economyforrester.com

Employee Well-Being Is A Shared Responsibility

I spent the early days of my career in the early ’90s studying manufacturing engineering at university, then working in a ship repair yard. I was taught to weld by a gruff Geordie who handed me a visor and a live arc welder and told me, “Don’t look into the light. You’ll go blind.” I didn’t. That was more than two decades ago, and I can only imagine that they take rather more precautions with students these days.
Agriculturewholefoodsmagazine.com

Canadian Consumer Program, Scooby-Doo EATS, Aims to Up Product Diversity

Toronto—Scooby-Doo EATS, a program created by Entergage Inc., has announced the opening of 13 fulfillment centers equipped with frozen storage and automation across Canada for direct-to-consumer purposes. The company has launched a shopping experience website with a subscription box model delivered to consumers in thermal bags and ice packs. “With...
ApparelPosted by
Forbes

Purpose At Work: Lessons From Kane Footwear On Launching A Purposeful Footwear Brand

How do new brands cut through the noise to win consumers’ eyeballs and purchases? In crowded industries like footwear, there’s serious competition and high stakes when it comes to building a brand. Kane Footwear is a great example of a startup growing demand and community. By combining personal experience with passion and purpose, Kane’s early success offers lessons to entrepreneurs on the journey to building impactful businesses.
BusinessShareCast

Xeros partner launches washing machine with its technology

Clothing and fabrics sustainability and economics technology company Xeros Technology Group announced on Wednesday that its licence partner in China, Jiangsu SeaLion Machinery Company, had launched its ‘Hydrology’ brand, comprising a range of commercial washing machines incorporating its ‘XOrb’ and ‘XDrum’ technologies. 1,232.79. 15:41 12/05/21. n/a. n/a. 16,024.83. 15:41 12/05/21.
Retailmediapost.com

Wonderful Pistachios Promotes New Flavors With $1M Campaign

Wonderful Pistachios is launching a $1 million campaign to promote two new products: No Shells BBQ and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors. The campaign includes digital media, public relations and a free-standing insert running Memorial Day weekend. The creative continues to feature Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez, the...
Bitcointhesfegotist.com

PARTNERS IN CRIME LAUNCHES CRYPTOCURRENCY FUND FOR OSPREY

Partners in Crime has launched an awareness campaign for the Polkadot Trust, a brand new offering from the Osprey Bitcoin Trust (OBTC). “Not only did we need to move at scale for Osprey but we needed to move at breakneck speed.” says Stephen Goldblatt, Founder of Partners in Crime. “We wanted to get the attention of and draw in prospects wanting to learn more about the crypto space. Cut through the noise of the financial space with something that is clean and attention-getting.”
Cell Phonesthecustomer.net

MFour Launches Atlas Views Customer Journey Platform

In the US, mobile research specialist MFour has launched an omnichannel consumer journey platform called Atlas Views, built on 100,000 ‘demographically balanced’ consumers. MFour uses GPS technology to collect information at what it calls the ‘point of emotion’; and offers the Surveys On The Go (SOTG) app, providing access to...
RetailCommercial Observer

Interactive and Experiential Shopping is the Future of Post-Pandemic Retail

The pandemic has sparked and accelerated several trends affecting businesses in retail, hospitality, entertainment and more. However, what has become abundantly clear throughout the last year is that we are social creatures and there is an overwhelming desire to be out in the world again with our family, friends and colleagues. While we are digital by default, we are not by design, and this pent-up demand for in-person connection will drive the next generation of the experience economy.
Restaurantsfsrmagazine.com

Grubhub Launches Commission-Free Platform 'Grubhub Direct'

Grubhub on Wednesday announced Grubhub Direct, a platform to help independent restaurants better compete online through commission-free online ordering and access to their customer data. With nearly 10 years building branded ordering and loyalty experiences for large restaurant chains, Grubhub is leveraging its expertise to help independent restaurants develop their own customized ordering websites, empowering them to market directly to their diners, receive their diner data and manage their branded website—all without any marketing fees.
Agricultureandnowuknow.com

AgroFresh Launches New Quality Platform for Citrus Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AgroFresh is honing in on innovation in the citrus category as it announced the global launch of SmartCitrus™, a new quality platform designed to maintain freshness and reduce food waste. The new platform combines a comprehensive range of post-harvest solutions into a single treatment for citrus products.
Technologyprovokemedia.com

Study: Brands Lag In Making Digital Content Accessible

NEW YORK — When it comes to digital engagement, brands are missing the mark reaching people with disabilities, a global audience with buying power of $8 trillion, new Current Global research shows. In a survey of 800 people with disabilities (visual, hearing, cognitive, or speech) in the US and UK,...
Cottage Grove, WIhngnews.com

Greywolf Partners launches nonprofit organization

Joseph and Denise Wagner of Cottage Grove, along with their company, Greywolf Partners, Inc., a full-service commercial real estate company with headquarters in Milwaukee and an office in Cottage Grove, have announced the creation of Greywolf Foundation, Inc., a non-profit charitable organization. “As a company, Greywolf Partners has always been...