TWTR Insider Has Sold Close To 14,470 Shares Of The Stock

By Md Shahnawaz
digitalmarketnews.com
 1 day ago

The insider from TWTR, Vijaya Gadde recently sold close to 14,470 shares of the stocks of the company in a 17th May transaction. The average price at which these stocks were sold is $52.23, with the total transaction coming to $755.768.10. The documentation is stored at the SEC. The Stock...

www.digitalmarketnews.com
Person
Robert W. Baird
Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $163,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Sells 13,030 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,405,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,944 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Sells 16,947 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) EVP Michael A. Smith sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $679,744.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,787 shares in the company, valued at $552,996.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Marco Investment Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Stocks Close Mixed as Bitcoin Plunge Shakes Markets

Stocks closed mixed to end the week as China's regulation on Bitcoin sent the Nasdaq and S&P into the red. This also marks the S&P's post second straight weekly decline. Keith Fitz-Gerald, Principal at Fitz-Gerald Group, explains why the market has not reacted strongly to the latest counterproposal on the infrastructure bill.
Insider Buying: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Purchases 3,071 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP) insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). WPP stock opened at GBX 974.40 ($12.73) on Friday....
MarketRealist

Bottom Is Close in NIO Stock, Still a Quality Growth Stock

After coming back from the brink of bankruptcy, NIO stock skyrocketed by more than 1,100 percent in 2020. General investor enthusiasm over EV stocks and the company's improving fundamentals were responsible for this growth. However, the enthusiasm seems to have waned for EV stocks in 2021. In this context will EV stock NIO go up in 2021 and is it undervalued currently?
The 7 Hottest Tech Stocks in the Nasdaq Right Now

Investors are always looking for the next best tech stocks to buy. In some cases though, that can lead investors down the wrong path. There are plenty of low-quality, high-valuation stocks that don’t deserve to be trading at their current prices. Those are the ones that pay the real price when a bear market comes along.
Insider Selling: Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Insider Sells 315 Shares of Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) insider Hanlin Gao sold 315 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $22,273.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 816,273 shares in the company, valued at $57,718,663.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,683 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,212% compared to the typical daily volume of 357 call options. NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving...
Alibaba Group (BABA) Stock: $350 Target By Susquehanna

The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target of $350 by Susquehanna. These are the details. The shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) have received a price target of $350 by Susquehanna. And Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil reiterated a “Positive” rating on the company shares.
4 Tech Stocks to Buy on Sale After Recently Reporting Earnings

As the global economy gradually returns to the ‘old normal’, there are rising concerns that the demand for tech products will decline. Consequently, investors have been taking profits in tech stocks and rotating into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. This has caused the share prices of Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), SAP SE (DE:SAPG) (SAP), and Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) (ERIC) to decline since their last earnings reports. However, given that these companies are innovating quickly, we think they should recover with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends. Let’s discuss this.Companies in the tech space have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and their stocks have been red hot over the past year. But as government rescue packages and the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy fuel a robust economic rebound, concerns over rising inflation and Treasury yields are motivating investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy non-tech stocks that have turnaround potential.
5 Winning Stocks and 5 Losing Stocks to Watch Right Now

Around this time last year, I wrote up a gallery of stocks to watch that had caught investor interest over a week’s worth of trading. In that example, the S&P 500 had gained 3.5% over the previous five days of trading. As a result, out of my 10 stocks to...
US Stocks Set to Close Lower Wednesday as Bitcoin Losses Hit Crypto Shares

US stocks were on track to close lower Wednesday following the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April policy meeting. Crypto-linked stocks were hammered after a plunge in the price of Bitcoin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% to 33,870.28, the S&P 500 lost 0.4% to 4,112.89,...
Salesforce Bucks Sell-Off as Morgan Stanley Calls it Cheap

Investing.com -- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) rose 1.5% after Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) upgraded the stock. Analyst Keith Weiss bumped shares to a buy-equivalent from equal-weight, calling the company well-positioned and cheap. Shares are down more than 20% since hitting a record last year. Sales and profit jumped throughout the pandemic, and Weiss...