San Bernardino school district provides additional mental health support during pandemic year
As school districts wrap up a year of distance learning, a challenging undertaking that educators and administrators ultimately overcame, the topic of student mental health remained at the forefront as students suddenly faced unprecedented disconnection from peers, adapted to a virtual platform, and struggled with technological challenges. During a year of isolation and strain for many students, the San Bernardino City Unified School District ramped up its established efforts to ensure the mental and emotional wellbeing of students.iecn.com