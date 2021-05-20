San Bernardino school district provides additional mental health support during pandemic year

Farmworkers spend hours doing work that is physically taxing but when it comes to their mental health the weight of their grueling jobs may not be as evident but it’s still just as serious. A new initiative and the first of its kind, “Healing Hands”, will aid the nearly 3 million farmworkers in the U.S. enduring harsh working conditions and economic instability which only worsened during the pandemic. The initiative is a collaboration between the Workers Lab Innovation Fund, Collective Future Fund, Justice for Migrant Women, the National Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Program, Latinx Therapy, and the Eva Longoria Foundation.