A man accused of setting up a booby trap to harm state troopers has been found competent to stand trial after a mental evaluation. Roger Allan Broadstone from Twining was also charged with an additional count of resisting and obstructing a police officer. His 16 other charges include five counts of attempted murder, one count of disarming a police officer non-firearm, one count of attempting to disarm a police officer firearm, four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, one count of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police causing injury, one count of placing offensive substance with intent to injure, one count of arson preparation to burn a dwelling, one count of weapons-ammunition possession by a felon, and one count of malicious destruction of police property.