Senior Centers Open for Socializing and Eat-In or Take-Out Lunch

The County Senior Centers are now open for socializing and lunch. Members may eat in the center or order take out lunches. Call to make your choice before 9:30 the day of the lunch. Park City- Mondays and Thursdays from 10-3 with lunch at 1:00-Call 435-649-7261. North Summit- Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-3 with lunch at 12:00-call 435-336-2622. South Summit- Mondays and Thursdays from 10-3 with lunch at 12:00-Call 435-783-4311. If you are aware of anyone 60 years or older in need, please contact Jessica Wilde, Senior Director, 801-644-1343.