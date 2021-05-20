newsbreak-logo
Senior Centers Open for Socializing and Eat-In or Take-Out Lunch

KPCW
The County Senior Centers are now open for socializing and lunch. Members may eat in the center or order take out lunches. Call to make your choice before 9:30 the day of the lunch. Park City- Mondays and Thursdays from 10-3 with lunch at 1:00-Call 435-649-7261. North Summit- Wednesdays and Fridays from 10-3 with lunch at 12:00-call 435-336-2622. South Summit- Mondays and Thursdays from 10-3 with lunch at 12:00-Call 435-783-4311. If you are aware of anyone 60 years or older in need, please contact Jessica Wilde, Senior Director, 801-644-1343.

