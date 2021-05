GOOD MONDAY MORNING EVERYONE... After a few cool, breezy days we will now see some clearing and warming that will carry us through the coming week. Today we may see a few thin clouds, but overall this will be a sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 60's. Breezes will pick up slightly out of the north to 5-10 mph. Those breezes will turn light and variable this evening and stay pretty calm overnight. Mostly clear tonight with lows in the 30's.