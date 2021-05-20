newsbreak-logo
Colleges

Rock Valley College Adult Education team knows value of courage

Rockford Register-Star
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says – I’ll try again tomorrow.” — Mary Anne Radmacher. Our Adult Education team at Rock Valley College knows the value of courage. Every day, we witness adult learners rising to meet the challenges of chasing their educational goals.

Armando Perez
