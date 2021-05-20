newsbreak-logo
Adoption Of Nano Coatings To Have Strong Impact On Coating And Engraving Businesses | Discover Company Insights On BizVibe

NEW YORK, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BizVibe has identified an increase in the research and adoption of nano coatings as a major trend for the coating and engraving industry. Nano coatings on metals are becoming increasingly popular, and research into new particles for metal coating to prevent corrosion, increase heat resistance, and prevent health problems is on the rise. The use of nano products will improve product life and sales for coating, engraving, heat treating, and allied activities providers. This trend is expected to have a strong influence on coating and engraving companies, especially in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

Key Insights Provided for Coating and Engraving Companies

In addition to the impact of emerging trends on businesses, BizVibe company profiles contain numerous high-quality insights to help users discover, track, compare, and evaluate suppliers or sales prospects:

  • Industry challenges with their relevance and influence segmented by geography
  • Risk of doing business score segmented by operational, financial, compliance, and country risk
  • Top company competitors at the global, regional, and national levels
  • Names of top company decision makers, their job titles, and social profiles
  • Company financials such as annual revenue, profitability ratios, and management effectiveness
  • Latest press releases and company information

Coating and Engraving Product and Service Categories

BizVibe's platform contains 10M+ company profiles, spanning across 200+ countries, and categorized into 40,000+ products and services. The coating and engraving industry group features 2,500+ company profiles categorized into 20+ product and service categories. Each category contains detailed insights dedicated to helping procurement and sales teams find trusted suppliers and target sales prospects.

The coating and engraving product and service categories include:

  • Leather Engraving Services
  • Wood Engraving Services
  • Fiber Laser Engraving Services

· Engraving Removal Services

BizVibe for Buyers and Sellers

BizVibe is the modern B2B platform dedicated to connecting global buyers and sellers. Powered by the latest best-in-class solutions, BizVibe provides outstanding product features for both category managers and sales professionals.

For buyers, BizVibe helps companies quickly discover and shortlist suppliers, compare companies, create customized alerts for supplier news, and send RFI/RFPs from pre-built templates. For sales teams, Bizvibe allows users to efficiently build prospects lists, track and evaluate companies, and integrate their CRM.

This all-in-one platform was designed to equip users with all necessary tools needed to complete the entire buying/sales cycle in a single workspace.

More Information for Buyers: https://www.bizvibe.com/buyers

More Information for Sellers: https://www.bizvibe.com/sellers

About BizVibe

BizVibe has been conceptualized and built by a team based out of Toronto, Bangalore, and London. We are a branch of Infiniti Research and have dedicated units in all three locations. BizVibe helps buyers find the most relevant suppliers from around the world and help sellers target prospects who need their products and/or services. For more information, please visit www.bizvibe.com and start for free today.

ContactBizVibe Jesse MaidaEmail: jesse@bizvibe.com +1 855-897-5880 Website: https://www.bizvibe.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adoption-of-nano-coatings-to-have-strong-impact-on-coating-and-engraving-businesses--discover-company-insights-on-bizvibe-301296547.html

SOURCE BizVibe

