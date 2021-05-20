newsbreak-logo
Lifetime Benefit Solutions Recognized By WEX For Outstanding Achievements

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

SYRACUSE, N.Y., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifetime Benefit Solutions (LBS) has been honored by WEX with a 2020 Partner Award for outstanding business achievements. Lifetime Benefit Solutions recently received the COBRA Partner of the Year Award from WEX, a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, corporate payments, travel, and health.

Lifetime Benefit Solutions was selected for the award because of its accomplishments in prevailing over the challenges and complexities of administering COBRA. Lifetime Benefit Solutions readily offers references and exceeds in the areas of service, evangelism, and leadership. "The pandemic brought significant changes and challenges for our clients and individual customers - many of which relied on our COBRA products as a necessary option during a time of crisis," said Lori Florack, president of Lifetime Benefit Solutions. "We never lost focus on our top priority: the health, wellness and overall experience of our customers. We used this time to show up and show our members our ability to navigate our process with ease and to show our groups our ability to advise them on the various regulatory changes. No one wanted to navigate this pandemic, but we knew from the get-go we would be better doing so in partnership."

The Partner Awards, established in 2008, are presented yearly and recognize WEX partner organizations that have achieved extraordinary notable accomplishments. Award recipients were recognized for reaching significant milestones in 2020 across several areas including growth, evangelism, leadership, innovation, and customer service as well as overall outstanding partner successes.

The 2020 Partner Awards were presented in 14 categories: Product Innovator, Evangelist, Marketing Innovator, Sales Innovator, Service Innovator, Visionary, Leadership, New Partner of the Year, Consultant Partner of the Year, CDH Platform Partner of the Year, COBRA Partner of the Year, Technology Solutions Partner of the Year, and Solution Provider of the Year, and Partner of the Year.

With over 40 years of experience, Lifetime Benefit Solutions is a national leader in developing and delivering employee benefit plans - partnering with our customers to deliver value and promote employee health and wellness. In addition, Lifetime Benefit Solutions delivers workforce management solutions that will help ensure regulatory compliance, increase efficiencies, and improve your bottom line. With headquarters in Syracuse, NY, Lifetime Benefit Solutions employs more than 150 people.

Contact: Jim Redmond, (585) 238-4579

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifetime-benefit-solutions-recognized-by-wex-for-outstanding-achievements-301296529.html

SOURCE Lifetime Benefit Solutions

