Mr. Vegas Calls Alkaline One Of The Biggest Names In Dancehall

Mr. Vegas shares his support for Alkaline’s new project and explains why he made a U-Turn from bashing the Manhimself in the past. Dancehall has historically been a divisive community that sees artists competing so rigorously that it often becomes counterproductive for the genre itself. While most of the veterans in the industry have recently been making strides to change that culture, there is still a lot of work to be done to promote more unity and less feuding. Among the most controversial artists in dancehall with a history of success is Alkaline, and after the release of his latest album, veteran dancehall act Mr. Vegas is voicing his support and sending ‘big ups’ to the Vendetta Boss.