Small Business

Corporate Housing Associates, LLC Announces Two New Mergers

PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

HOUSTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last December, Corporate Housing Associates, LLC (CHA) announced the consolidation of Murphy's Corporate Lodging's business operations into CHA's to create a unified corporate housing solution offering residential real estate and property management services. The union facilitates client relocation by adding value through an amplified menu of destination services. The entity now operates under the name Murphy's Corporate Housing Associates (MCHA).

Since 1972, Murphy's Corporate Lodging has delivered relocation services to local companies throughout Texas, while ensuring the success of their client's crucial projects. With its inventory of corporate apartments, MCL provided executives and key personnel with flexible short- and long-term housing solutions.

"We are very proud to join forces with a company we highly respect," states Diane Berry, owner of MCHA. "The many shared synchronicities will give rise to an even stronger combined enterprise."

In step toward creating a best-in-class national footprint, MCHA is pleased to announce the asset purchase of HomeCorp Relocation, Inc. (HCR). Benefitting from both firm's strengths, this purchase will magnify MCHA's growth, amplifying service in over 20,000 cities and 100 countries, significantly improving the company's profile as the domestic and global economy recovers in 2021.

Since 1998, HomeCorp Relocation, Inc. has provided housing solutions to Texas companies, and joining forces with MCHA will strengthen the company's position in the corporate housing market.

"Both companies are highly complementary and synergistic. We are pleased to capitalize on this unique business opportunity while creating a diversified company offering a global geographic footprint, broadening assets for our clientele base," Berry concluded.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Corporate Housing Associates, LLC, dba as Murphy's Corporate Housing Associates, is a Certified Woman Owned Small Business Enterprise, TX HUB, and GSA Contractor offering a variety of relocation and housing services.

About Murphy's Corporate Lodging AssociatesFor more than 50 years, Murphy's Corporate Lodging Associates has been providing corporate housing in the form of premium fully furnished and serviced apartments with around the clock guest services in more than 100 cities nationwide. Services include flexible lease terms for long- and short-term assignments, business trips, relocations, and personal stays. For more information visit www.CHAHomenow.com.

Contact: Beth Guide 713-703-3030 beth@seo411.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corporate-housing-associates-llc-announces-two-new-mergers-301296548.html

SOURCE Murphy's Corporate Lodging Associates

