Concacaf Champions League semifinal dates announced

By Otis Lyons
brotherlygame.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CONCACAF Champions League semifinal dates were announced on Thursday, with the Philadelphia Union set to host Liga MX powerhouse Club America on Wednesday, September 15 at 9 p.m. for the second leg. Jim Curtin’s team will head down to Mexico City for the first match on Thursday, August 12,...

www.brotherlygame.com
