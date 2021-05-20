newsbreak-logo
Delaware State

Delaware man sentenced for part in Fargo riot

By April Baumgarten
INFORUM
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — A Wilmington, Del., man will spend almost half a year in jail for his part in a May 30 riot that injured several law officers and damaged businesses in Fargo. Califf Quahe McClain, 24, was sentenced Monday, May 17, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit criminal mischief. Other charges of arming rioters, engaging in a riot, attempt to commit simple assault on a police officer and disobedience of public safety orders under riot conditions were dismissed.

