Fntastic's The Day Before is currently set for release on PC at some point in 2021. The survival MMO game has already gained a strong following during its prerelease period, and a lot of gamers are looking forward to it. The debut game from Fntastic is poised to have a strong started when it releases on PC later this year. The Day Before has a strong chance of becoming a hit on PC, but there could be several advantages to the title being released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X as well.