Mesa water quality report available
How well do you know your H2O? Learn about the quality of Mesa drinking water by reading the new city of Mesa water quality consumer confidence report at mesaaz.gov/ccr. For more than 100 years, the city of Mesa has been committed to providing its customers with water that meets more than 100 state and federal drinking water standards. The new report reflects testing performed in 2020 and highlights water quality, sources, treatment, testing and monitoring, according to a release.www.yourvalley.net