newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Benton County, WA

Convicted child molester wanted by Benton County authorities

By Thomas Yazwinski
KEPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBENTON COUNTY -- Detectives are trying to track down Ronnie Wait, 39, of Benton City. According to the Benton County Sex Offender Registry, Wait was convicted of child molestation in 1996. Wait is a level 1 Sex Offender and officials say he has failed to register with the Sheriff's Office.

keprtv.com
View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Benton County, WA
Benton County, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Benton County, WA
Crime & Safety
Benton City, WA
Government
City
Benton City, WA
Benton City, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Child Molester#Sheriff S Office#The Sheriff S Office#Authorities#Detectives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Washington Stateifiberone.com

DUI driver rolls over guardrail above I-90 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - Washington State Troopers say a Yakima man is recovering from some minor injuries after a rollover crash in Moses Lake early Saturday. Washington State Patrolman John Bryant says 50-year-old Gary Wolf was under the influence, which resulted in him driving erratically as he approached the Hiawatha Road overpass above I-90 at around 5:28 a.m.
Benton County, WAelkhornmediagroup.com

No foul play evident with drowning victim

KENNEWICK – Oscar Castaneda, 29, of Pendleton died due to drowning in the Columbia River according to the Benton County Coroner. His body was found in the water today (Friday) at around 8 a.m. by a city employee. Castaneda has family in Pasco, and it’s known he was in Columbia...
Washington Statewa.gov

Multiple Agencies Come Together to Address Street Racing

King County: In response to the increased illegal street racing and street/freeway takeover activities across the region, and inherent recklessness of those in attendance the Washington State Patrol (WSP) and multiple other police agencies throughout the Puget Sound region have come together to focus on this important public safety issue. In early 2021 multiple King, Pierce, and Snohomish county police agencies came together and coordinated their efforts to respond to, and investigate illegal street racing related incidents in the region. In addition to law enforcement collaboration, local municipal and county prosecutors have voiced their support and dedication to improving public safety in responding to this significant public safety issue.
Benton County, WAKEPR

Benton County Sheriff's Office gives water safety tips

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — With those warmer temperatures approaching, local officials are reminding residents to stay safe if you're planning on spending a day on the river. Deputy Brad Klippert with the Benton County Sheriff's Office said the river water temperature is still cold. "Always be aware of what's below the...
Kennewick, WAyaktrinews.com

Body found in river at Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death of a person whose body was found Friday in the Columbia River. The discovery of the body — said to be that of a man in his twenties or thirties — was made Friday morning in the water off of Columbia Park.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Domino’s Pizza in Kennewick Was Robbed – Suspect Sought

A late-night robbery at Domino's Pizza in Kennewick has police searching for a suspect. The incident happened on May 13th, 2021 at 1:37 AM according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. KPD reported the details of the robbery below:. Dispatch received a report of a Robbery in...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Suspicious Kennewick Vehicle Turns Out To Be Stolen [PHOTO]

A traffic stop on West 5th avenue in Kennewick lead to the KPD detaining several occupants of a vehicle. Kennewick Police posted on their Facebook page that had reports of a suspicious vehicle roaming the neighborhood and it turns out after a traffic stop, the suspicious vehicle was stolen. KPD...
Prosser, WATri-City Herald

Downtown fire leaves Prosser police, city hall homeless — for now

Prosser city officials are still hunting for a new place to set up shop but their virtual home should be back online within the day. Officials have endless details to hammer out after a fire destroyed the police department and water flooded city hall over the weekend, said City Administrator Tom Glover.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Reckless Driver Near Clover Island Ends In DUI Arrest

Kennewick Police Department made an early morning DUI arrest on Clover Island on Sunday Morning. An erratic driver was found passed out in their vehicle on Clover Island after police received a call from concerned citizens. In a report filed by the Kennewick Police Department, here is how the incident...