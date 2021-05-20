22 New Songs Out Today

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleSo many artists, so little time. Each week we review a handful of new albums (of all genres), round up even more new music that we'd call "indie," and talk about what metal is coming out. We post music news, track premieres, and more all day. In these concertless times, that includes daily livestreams and live concert videos we love. We update a playlist weekly of some of our current favorite tracks. Here's a daily roundup with a bunch of interesting, newly released songs in one place.

Musicwcsx.com

5 Classic Rock Disco Tracks We All Love (Admit It!)

KISS – “I Was Made For Loving You”. This ridiculously catchy track features a songwriting credit from Desmond Child, who also helped co-write massive hits for Aerosmith (“Angel,” “Dude (Looks Like A Lady)”), Bon Jovi (“Living On A Prayer,” “Bad Medicine”) and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts (“I Hate Myself For Loving You”.)
MusicPaste Magazine

The 15 Best Songs of April 2021

Here in early May, the Paste Music team is looking back at the best new releases of April, kicking off the week with our favorite albums of last month and following that up today with our favorite tracks. Lucy Dacus, The Armed and McKinley Dixon were among the artists who continued their killer runs of output in April, while acts like duendita, Mattiel and UV-TV snuck up on us a bit more with knockout songs of their own. Take some time out of your Tuesday to listen to it all below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

26 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

It's been another stacked week for heavy music. I highlight recommend the debut EP from Aduanten (members of Vex, Obsequiae, Panopticon, Horrendous, and more), which I reviewed in Notable Releases, and you can also hit up Invisible Oranges' Upcoming Metal Releases to read about the new Candlemass live LP and new albums from Gargoyle, Artillery, Hadit, and more. Read on for new singles from HEALTH/Nine Inch Nails, Dawn Ray'd, Heriot, Amenra, Bossk, Lantlos, Iceburn, Hellish Form, Cerebral Rot, Filth Is Eternal (fka Fucked and Bound), Inhuman Condition (ex-Massacre), Tooth and Claw (mem Earth Crisis, Sect, etc), and a bunch of others, plus a few EPs/demos from this week that are worth hearing...
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

The 13 Best New Songs This Week

Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Musicrevolution935.com

“Best of Today #Release” – New EDM music out now

Are you hungry for new music? The guys from EDM Lab every Friday propose their list of new #EDM music out. From “Best of Today #Release” – Friday 7, May 2021:. » Don Diablo, Jordan Mackampa – Through the Storm. » Matt Nash, Nikki Ambers – Ready or not. »...
Musicseattlepi.com

Song Premiere: Sam Robbins - 'New'

Today we're proud to premiere the track "New" from singer-songwriter Sam Robbins' debut album Finally Feeling Young, out May 14. A native of Portsmouth, NH and a recent graduate of the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Robbins has rapidly become a full-time touring artist, performing (pre-lockdown) at venues such as the Bluebird Cafe, Blue Ocean Music Hall and Tupelo Music Hall. Making the move to Music City, he was an audience winner of the "Nashville Rising Song" event. After the 2019 release of his single "Addicted," he headlined a sold-out show at the 3S Artspace in his hometown of Portsmouth.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Cory Wong and Dave Koz announce collab record; first song out today

The Golden Hour, set for June 11 release, demonstrates what happens when musical masters of two different generations venture fearlessly off their regular career paths, hightail it into a live-in-the-studio session with a powerhouse ensemble, and create a momentum-shifting project that puts them on fresh creative trajectories. Saxophonist/entrepreneur Dave Koz and hipster funk/jam band guitarist Cory Wong (Vulfpeck, the Fearless Flyers, Cory and the Wongnotes) may seem an unlikely pair, but together they imbue the album with a hard-edged spontaneous combustion and wind-in-your-hair carefree coolness. They’re backed by Wong’s 10-piece band, which includes a horn section arranged by Michael Nelson, Prince’s chief horn arranger.
MusicPosted by
Banana 101.5

20 Songs From the 2000s You’ll Recognize From the First Few Notes

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.
Musicrock947.com

Nine Inch Nails & HEALTH premiere collaborative single, “Isn’t Everyone”

After teasing a collaboration earlier this week, Nine Inch Nails and noise rock group HEALTH have released a new song together. The track, titled “Isn’t Everyone,” finds Trent Reznor exploring some pretty classic NIN imagery with lyrics including “All the little piggies cannot help themselves” and “We get the world we all deserve.”
MusicPaste Magazine

The 15 Best Fall Out Boy Songs

This month marks the 16th anniversary of Fall Out Boy’s renowned album From Under The Cork Tree. To celebrate, we’re revisiting the Chicago band’s journey from jaded teenagers to rock radio dominators. The group has made plenty of sonic stops along the way, from their early, noisy roots to their genre-defining pop-punk, and all of their fearless experimenting with brass, soul, rap and electro-pop that’s come since. Though it’s not easy to encompass a two-decade career with such vastly different sounds, here are our top picks for the 15 best Fall Out Boy songs.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Lorne Lofsky: This Song Is New

The liner notes to This Song is New explain how the term "old school" suits guitarist Lorne Lofsky just fine. Not in its pejorative sense, but rather in the spirit of a master of an old art, now considered to be quaint. It is indeed a fitting description for the compositions and performances that constitute the guitarist's first recording of original material in over 20 years. More a player than a composer, the former Oscar Peterson collaborator presents a strong set of original tunes, proving himself as good a melody scribe as a guitarist.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Ida Mae Shares New Song “Little Liars”, New Album "Click Click Domino" Out July 16th

Today, the Nashville-via-London duo Ida Mae (Chris Turpin and Stephanie Jean) shared their new song “Little Liars” from their upcoming sophomore album Click Click Domino. "‘Little Liars’ is a runaway song, the first person whisperings of a seductress that you’ll follow whatever the consequences," writes Turpin. "This song was written on a late 1800s Mandolinetto that we picked up at the end of a tour in Nashville and what you hear on the record is actually the demo. Stephanie Jean's live vocal performance on the demo was a first take and it had such a dark and playful intensity we didn't want to change it."
Musicgratefulweb.com

River Kittens new song "Trouble" out now

The St. Louis roots, rock and ‘grass duo River Kittens have shared their new song “Trouble” ahead of their forthcoming, debut EP Soaking Wet is due out on May 28 via Create Records. The River Kittens have been on tour with The Allman Betts Band as direct support for several...
Musicartvoice.com

NEW MUSIC: MOD SUN’s “Internet Killed the Rockstar” Deluxe Album Out Today

Following the release of his “Flames [Acoustic]” video featuring Avril Lavigne, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter MOD SUN releases his new ‘Internet Killed the Rockstar’ Deluxe Album via Big Noise. The new album features eight new tracks including acoustic renditions of Internet Killed The Rockstar singles and original studio releases. MOD SUN...
MusicNME

Manic Street Preachers share clip of new song out this week

Manic Street Preachers have shared a clip of a new song – you can listen to it below. The preview was shared on the group’s social media accounts today (May 10), and features lines from a Joan Didion quote alongside some images which include a neon red light against a bench, a beach and some electricity pylons.
MusicNewsTimes

Duran Duran Announce New Album 'Future Past,' Share Song 'Invisible'

Duran Duran have announced their 15th studio album Future Past, out October 22nd via Tape Modern for EMG. On Wednesday, the band gave a preview of the album with a new single, “Invisible,” produced by Duran Duran and Erol Alkan. The music video for the song was created by an artificial intelligence system called Huxley.
Musicwcsx.com

Dennis DeYoung’s New Song

Former member of STYX just happened to release a new song the same day STYX announced their new album…. Dennis’s new song is called ” The Last Guitar Hero” and features Tom Morello on guitar. You can find it on his new album album “26 East, Vol. 2”