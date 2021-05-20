22 New Songs Out Today

How quickly can you recognize a memorable song from the 2000s (2000–2009) once it starts playing? Can you figure out what it is within the first few notes?. As has been shown with tunes from both the groovy '70s and the grungey '90s, some rock and metal classics have a magical way of identifying themselves early. The introductory sound of a signature lick, riff or vocal line, for the listener familiar with it, can magically cram a powerful song's impact into just a few seconds of near-involuntary recollection. A more casual listener may barely notice the song has started, the astute fan already knows what exactly it is.