Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, bringing the S&P 500 out of the red for the week. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in the early going Friday, led by gains in health care and technology companies. Health insurer UnitedHealth Group was up 2% and chipmaker Nvidia climbed 4% after announcing a stock split. Deere & Co., which makes farming equipment, rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ estimates. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.