Congress & Courts

An alarmist take on the Supreme Court’s agenda

By Zachary Price
SCOTUSblog
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA review of Ian Millhiser, The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court Is Reshaping America (Columbia Global Reports 2021) In The Agenda: How a Republican Supreme Court Is Reshaping America, Vox senior correspondent Ian Millhiser offers an engaging, accessible and well-informed statement of progressive anxieties about what the Supreme Court’s newly strengthened conservative majority may do. The book is unlikely to change many minds, however, because it betrays the very fault of which it accuses the court: It advances a vision of correct decision-making rooted more in partisan policy preferences than in neutral legal criteria.

