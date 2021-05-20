newsbreak-logo
Gerard Casale shares new single ft Devo members & Oingo Boingo’s Steve Bartek

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2006, Devo's Gerald V. Casale released Mine Is Not A Holy War under the name Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers, which featured the rest of Devo and is generally regarded as the band's lost album. It's getting an overdue reissue on vinyl and CD from Real Gone Music. The limited edition vinyl will be out June 12 for Record Store Day, with the CD released on July 9. The CD comes with five bonus tracks.

