Gerard Casale shares new single ft Devo members & Oingo Boingo’s Steve Bartek

One of the beauties of writing about music is that you get to hear a lot of it. A lot of it. After a while, it gets to be a challenge for a band or a song to come along and really stand out from the crowd. But that’s exactly what eclectic Canadian collective The Luvmenauts do. Who wouldn’t fall for their brand of skewed and ultra-intelligent jazz-funk, which contains just enough street-wise pop nous to appeal to a casual listener, before pulling the said listener into the band’s swirling universe full of life. You might start off a casual listener, scrolling on by on Under the Radar’s site but we bet it won’t stay that way for long.