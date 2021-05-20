Gerard Casale shares new single ft Devo members & Oingo Boingo’s Steve Bartek
Back in 2006, Devo's Gerald V. Casale released Mine Is Not A Holy War under the name Jihad Jerry & The Evildoers, which featured the rest of Devo and is generally regarded as the band's lost album. It's getting an overdue reissue on vinyl and CD from Real Gone Music. The limited edition vinyl will be out June 12 for Record Store Day, with the CD released on July 9. The CD comes with five bonus tracks.www.brooklynvegan.com