The SEC West, per usual, will not be for the faint of heart during the 2021 college football season. Taking a peek at the schools in the SEC West, there appears to be only one team that will truly be terrible, and that is the Arkansas Razorbacks. With that said, a division with six formidable programs out of seven cannot be taken lightly. And did I mention that one of those six is Alabama, which is coming off of what was arguably their most dominant run ever in 2020?