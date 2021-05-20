Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker take their kids to Disneyland

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-May 2021, starting with this tangled web… Over the weekend of May 15, Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler's 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, made headlines when she took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of a DM from the former pageant queen claiming that she "left Travis because he was emotionally abusive." (It's unclear who Shanna was messaging or how Alabama got ahold of the screenshot.) After accusing the blink-182 drummer of alienating her from their children, Shanna purportedly wrote that she "divorced Travis" in 2008 because she "caught him having an affair with Kim." In case there were any doubts she was talking about Kim Kardashian, she added, "Now he's in love with her sister. It's all gross. I'm not the bad guy!" Travis — who previously fessed up to having a crush on Kim early in their friendship — has been dating her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, since early 2021. On May 18, Shanna doubled down on her allegations, telling Us Weekly, "I divorced my ex because I saw them — I caught them having an affair. … Someone sent me all their [text] conversations, and I'm also close friends with people who were there while things were happening. … I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It's something I was well aware of." She then claimed Travis also had an affair with Paris Hilton, who was "best friends" with Kim at the time. "We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity," she said, adding that she even asked Travis not to work with Kim because of her proximity to Paris. Amid Shanna's affair allegations, an old Instagram Story post from Aubrey O'Day resurfaced: In July 2020, the Danity Kane singer claimed that Kim and Travis were "hooking up" back when she used to be "bffs" with the reality star. (The two women were frequently photographed together in 2007 and 2008. Kim was also seen with Travis around that time.) According to a Page Six source, however, Travis and Kim "never had a romantic relationship" and were simply "friends who met through Paris Hilton," which is "also how Kourtney and Travis were introduced." Said a second Page Six source, "It's a shame that [Shanna] continues to spread lies because she is clearly bitter her ex is happy and has moved on." As for Travis's previous comments about having a crush on Kim — "I couldn't keep my eyes off Kim!" he gushed back in 2015 — a third Page Six source maintained he was simply "joking" at the time. "Anyone who is close to them has always known that Travis has been in love with Kourtney for forever [not Kim]," said the source. "They are madly in love and best of friends. Everyone in their circle couldn't be happier for them. … There is nothing weird or any drama here." In recent weeks, Shanna has become increasingly critical of Travis's relationship with Kourtney.