Universal Studios Is Showing More Signs Of Increasing Capacity After Reducing Social Distancing
After nearly a year of theme parks around the country and the world trying to figure out just how to navigate the world during a global pandemic, things are finally on a clear path to getting back to normal. In Florida we've seen masks rules be significantly relaxed and social distancing measures have also been reduced, which opened the door for theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort to potentially begin to increase capacity. Now the theme park resort has taken another big step which indicates plans to get more people into the theme parks, as the final Universal Orlando hotel has announced a reopening date.www.cinemablend.com