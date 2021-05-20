newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Universal Studios Is Showing More Signs Of Increasing Capacity After Reducing Social Distancing

By Dirk Libbey
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

After nearly a year of theme parks around the country and the world trying to figure out just how to navigate the world during a global pandemic, things are finally on a clear path to getting back to normal. In Florida we've seen masks rules be significantly relaxed and social distancing measures have also been reduced, which opened the door for theme parks like Universal Orlando Resort to potentially begin to increase capacity. Now the theme park resort has taken another big step which indicates plans to get more people into the theme parks, as the final Universal Orlando hotel has announced a reopening date.

www.cinemablend.com
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
25K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resort Hotel#Disney World#Disney Parks#Theme Parks#The Dockside Inn Suites#Surfside Inn#Universal Parks#Limited Capacity#Capacity Limits#Attractions#Restrictions#Country#Masks Rules#Dates#Normal#Adventure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Disney
Related
TravelFOXBusiness

Disney World, Universal ending temperature checks for guests

Walt Disney World sees the light at the end of the pandemic's tunnel, announcing Wednesday that the theme park will start dropping temperature checks this weekend. "Following the advice of the CDC and our local health officials, we will phase out onsite temperature screenings at Walt Disney World Resort for Cast Members beginning May 8 and Guests on May 16," Disney World wrote on its website.
Traveltravelawaits.com

Walt Disney World Announces Up To 25% Off Resort Stays This Summer

One thing you have to bring to The Most Magical Place on Earth (in addition to a good pair of tennis shoes) is your wallet. Disney’s making a summer vacation a little easier on parkgoers’ pocketbooks this season with an incredible deal on Disney Resort hotels. July 11, 2021, through...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Folo podcast: Checking in on Walt Disney World

It seemed time for a check-in on Walt Disney World: How its Covid-era protocols, including capacity caps, mask-wearing, physical distancing and alterations to the ride experience have impacted the visitor experience. We bring on two experts: Senior editor Jamie Biesiada, who covers theme parks for Travel Weekly, and Greg Antonelli, the co-owner of MickeyTravels travel agency. Jamie was in the parks just a few weeks ago for reporting on her cover story this week, "Disney's evolving new normal." And Greg, an Orlando resident, is in the parks several times a week for work.
Travelallears.net

Disney World Surveying Guests on FastPass+, Vaccines, and More!

Every now and then, guests can expect to receive a short survey from Disney World that asks questions about their previous visit. However, guests have also been sent surveys recently about upcoming vacations that have been booked!. Thanks to reader Dustin R., we can take a look at a recent...
Travelallears.net

Ranking the Walt Disney World Resort Hotels By Their Transportation

Walt Disney World transportation — we often love to hate it and hate to love it!. There are lots of ways to get around Disney World, and some resorts have an easier time with transportation than others. Let’s take a look at just how ALL the Disney resorts stack up to one another based on their transportation options!
Travelusf.edu

AdventHealth ER And Primary Care Facility Coming To Disney World Resort

Walt Disney World and AdventHealth are teaming up to offer a new emergency room and primary care facility on the Disney campus. The AdventHealth Emergency Department and Primary Care Plus will be located at Flamingo Crossings Town Center, near the Western Gateway at Walt Disney World. AdventHealth Central Florida CEO...
TravelWDW News Today

Universal Studios Hollywood 1-Day Tickets for Out-of-State Guests Now Available Online

Last month, Universal Studios Hollywood announced that out-of-state guests age 16+ would be allowed to visit the park but must purchase tickets at the gate on the day of their visit. Today, Universal updated their policy to allow out-of-state guests to purchase advance 1-day tickets online and reserve their spot in the park. Entry is still restricted to age 16+ as guests must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Traveldapsmagic.com

Walt Disney World Begins to Relax Physical Distancing Guidelines

The Walt Disney World Resort is relaxing some of its physical distancing guidelines. This comes as Walt Disney World continues its phased reopening and takes more steps towards normalcy. These relaxation of guidelines for physical distancing will be implemented in phases as well. The relaxed physical distancing guidelines will not...
Travelthetopvillas.com

How far is Disney World from Universal Studios?

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios are Orlando’s most popular theme parks. If you’re planning to visit both during your stay, travelling between the two is easy. Disney World is around 9 miles from Universal. Depending on traffic, the journey time is approximately 20 minutes. The route is really simple, you will just need to take the I-4 East to exit 75A. Once you’ve exited, just follow the signs to Universal Orlando’s main parking garage!
Travelkennythepirate.com

New: Temperature Checks Already Dropped at Select Walt Disney World Locations

This week many new policy changes have been announced both in Florida and in many Florida Theme Parks. Find out the most recent change to temperature screenings at Walt Disney World. Florida Executive Order. This week, Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis, announced in a press conference that he will sign a...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Surveying Guests About Masks, Magical Express, and More

Things are constantly changing at Disney World. Recently we’ve seen changes announced for mask rules, temperature checks, and hotel restaurants. Disney doesn’t make these changes in a vacuum though. They are continuously surveying guests during their trips, after trips, or ahead of upcoming trips. These surveys can sometimes show what specific things Disney may be looking at with extra caution. Recently, one of our readers got a survey where Disney asked about a LOT of health & safety measures, Park Passes, and more.
Environmentthekingdominsider.com

Cast Members Get Creative to Reduce Waste at Walt Disney World Resort

As we enter into May, I hope you’ll join me in carrying the Earth Month spirit into this month and well beyond. At Disney, we believe caring for the environment is something we all can, and should, do every day. I’m so impressed by the work I’m seeing across our resort to reduce waste and by creative ways teams are coming together to create these positive changes. Today, I’d like to highlight a few of these efforts that are truly inspiring and making a meaningful difference.
LifestyleComicBook

Universal Studios Shows Off Impressively Creepy Animatronics in VelociCoaster

Universal Studios Orlando is set to unveil an all-new experience beginning on June 10th with the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and while the ride itself will surely offer guests a thrilling journey, the park's official Instagram account showed off that they are sparing no expense for the ride, showcasing highly advanced and realistic animatronic dinosaurs. To fully immerse guests in the concept of entering Jurassic World themselves, this even means walking past sophisticated velociraptors that could surely pass for the real thing. Check out the video below before Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando officially opens to the public on June 10th.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

BREAKING: Disney World to Reduce Social Distancing Guidelines

Disney World has made some HUGE changes over the past several months, and each day seems to bring a new update. We’ve already seen Disney World beginning to load riders on every row of many attractions, and Disney has officially announced it will be phasing out temperature checks at the parks soon. Some popular live entertainment is coming back to the parks, and quite a few other things are returning to “normal.” Now, we’ve got a BIG update from Disney World when it comes to physical distancing.
TrafficWDW News Today

Disney Skyliner Service to EPCOT Will Not Be Available for Park Open on Thursday, May 6th

Though the Disney Skyliner route to EPCOT typically operates around park hours, travel to the park will be delayed tomorrow for guests. EPCOT opens at 11am on May 6th, but we confirmed that Skyliner service will not start until 12pm. This means if you were hoping to rope-drop EPCOT tomorrow, you will need to select different transportation, such as the buses.
Financial Reportsfox35orlando.com

Disney World to increase capacity

Disney's second-quarter revenue dropped as the pandemic continued to weigh on its parks and theme parks. However, CEO Bob Chapek said signs of recovery can be seen across the company’s business and capacity will continue to expand.
Lifestyleblooloop.com

Universal, Disney and Six Flags hiring for summer season

Universal Orlando is looking to hire more than 2,000 team members in full-time, part-time, seasonal and professional roles across the resort. Positions at Universal Orlando are available in all areas, including attractions, aquatics, food services, operations, merchandise, warehouse and sales. In addition, Universal Orlando is hiring lifeguards for Universal’s Volcano...
Travelkennythepirate.com

Social Distancing Now Adjusted at this Walt Disney World Location

Recently Walt Disney World reported that they will gradually begin adjusting social distancing guidelines at select locations. Check out the new 3 feet social distancing guidelines at this fan-favorite Walt Disney World location. Relaxed Health and Safety Guidelines. Last week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced in a press conference that...