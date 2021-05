Nearly five months after Linsey Vonn and P.K. Subban ended their engagement, she was seen walking arm-in-arm with Diego Osorio. Here’s the scoop on her new man. Lindsey Vonn was clearly in good “spirits” on Tuesday (May 18). The 36-year-old alpine skier was spotted walking with actor and tequila entrepreneur Diego Osorio in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. In the photos published by Page Six, Lindsey rocked an AC/DC t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a pair of sunglasses. Her date was “Back In Black,” wearing a black t-shirt with matching pants. This outing came nearly five months after Lindsey and her former fiancé NHL star P.K. Subban called it quits after three years together.