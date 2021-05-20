Clippers-Mavericks: Luka Doncic's revenge factor, Paul George's demons among things to know in playoff rematch

We're getting a rematch from last year's playoffs as the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks face off again in the first round of the postseason. It's been just nine months since these two teams squared off in the Orlando bubble in six thrilling games full of trash talk, game winners and nail-biting finishes. The Clippers got the best of the Mavericks last time around, but this is a new season and Dallas likely has some revenge on its mind as it prepares for this battle.