Foreign holidays will resume on May 17 for people in England, with a traffic light system replacing the current ban on international travel on that date. Holidays in England and Wales resumed on April 12, with self-catering accommodation reopening in the former, and cross-border travel allowed to the latter (where self-catering accommodation has already reopened). Holidays to Scotland, from travellers from England and Wales, resumed on April 26 (travellers in Northern Ireland are still subject to local rules).