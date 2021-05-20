newsbreak-logo
After a bumpy regular-season ride, Tigers ready for regional

By Phillip Marshall
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn’s softball team started the season on a tear, racing away to a 16-1 record before the reality of the SEC season hit hard. The offense struggled to score, and a stream of one- and two-run losses followed. The Tigers were 11-21 after that torrid start. They finished the SEC...

247sports.com
