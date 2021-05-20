newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

House narrowly passes $1.9 billion bill to beef up Capitol security; GOP vows to kill it in the Senate

By Billy House Bloomberg,
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse Democrats pushed through a $1.9 billion emergency spending measure Thursday to enhance security at the US Capitol after the Jan. 6 attack on it, despite Republicans’ vows to stop the measure in the Senate. The legislation was barely approved along party lines, 213 to 212, as a group of...

www.bostonglobe.com
Congress & CourtsFulton Sun

House narrowly approves $1.9B to fortify Capitol after riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House on Thursday narrowly approved $1.9 billion to fortify the Capitol after the Jan. 6 insurrection, as Democrats pushed past Republican opposition to try to harden the complex with retractable fencing and a quick-response force following the most violent domestic attack on Congress in history. The...
Congress & CourtsBryan College Station Eagle

Pete Sessions votes against Capitol riot commission

U.S. Rep. Pete Sessions said he voted Wednesday against creating an independent commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol because he considers the probe premature and thinks it could usurp the judicial process. Democrats say an independent investigation is crucial to determining what happened that day,...
Congress & CourtsCNN

Capitol riot commission faces GOP resistance in the Senate

Trump slams 35 House Republicans who voted in favor of Jan. 6 commission. Former President Trump is chastising the 35 House Republicans who broke party ranks on Wednesday to support the creation of an independent commission to study the Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol. “They just can’t help...
Congress & CourtsSlate

Mitch McConnell

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy couldn’t have stopped the bill setting up an independent commission to investigate Jan. 6 in the House, where Speaker Nancy Pelosi only needs a simple majority to pass legislation and always has it. But despite McCarthy’s opposition and some light whipping to encourage his conference to stand against the bill, he oversaw a modest jailbreak, as 35 Republicans voted with all Democrats on Wednesday. The task of stopping the Jan. 6 commission—which is designed to produce a comprehensive account of what happened that day, and thus ultimately isn’t something Republican leaders want heading into the midterms—now rests on the shoulders of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Despite suggesting he was open to the idea on Tuesday, McConnell came outright against the “slanted” proposal by Wednesday morning. Given the better-than-expected Republican support in the House, McConnell may have some whipping work to do in his own chamber. Usually when he wants something stopped and has the ability to stop it, it gets stopped. But whatever dreams he had following Trump’s loss and the Jan. 6 riot of making a clean break from Trump’s GOP are now dashed. Like McCarthy, he has to protect Trump, because if he doesn’t, the party goes down with him.
Congress & Courtswfxb.com

House Passes Vote for Commission to Investigate Capitol Riots

Yesterday the House of Representatives passed a bill to establish an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Thirty five Republicans broke against their party in support of the legislation including South Carolina’s Tim Rice and Wyoming’s Liz Cheney. The final vote on the House floor was 252-175. Yesterday’s vote came as some Republicans have tried to downplay the violence that occurred in Washington D.C. The bill will now move to the Senate where it will face another vote. There, supporters of the plan will need at least 10 Republicans to join all 50 Democrats in order to overcome a 60-vote filibuster and pass. Yesterday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said he is opposed to the bill but wouldn’t say if he would vote against it.
Congress & CourtsWKRC

Rep. Greene: Capitol rioters are being 'abused'

WASHINGTON — It appears the U.S. House will have the votes to create a commission to investigate the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol. However, some Republicans are working against it - including Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who claims those who breached the Capitol in January are being "abused."
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

GOP urges members to vote against Capitol security bill

House GOP leaders are urging Republicans to vote against a $1.9 billion supplemental appropriations bill to bolster security at the Capitol in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Republican leaders aren't conducting a formal whip effort against the bill ahead of Thursday's vote, but they are saying their members...
Congress & CourtsThe Hill

Pence's brother says Pelosi wanted to bail after Jan. 6 attack

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Greg Pence (R-Ind.) traded barbs Thursday after Pence, the brother of former Vice President Mike Pence , accused the Speaker of not wanting to bring Congress back into session after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Pelosi forcefully rejected the Indiana congressman's account...