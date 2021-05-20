newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reno, NV

The Abbi Agency receives eight awards at PRSA Sierra Nevada Silver Spikes (sponsored)

By Abbi Agency
Posted by 
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing firm headquartered in Reno, Nev., celebrated Reno-Tahoe’s best marketing and public relations campaigns at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Sierra Nevada Chapter’s Silver Spike awards ceremony on Thursday, May 13. This yearly ceremony recognizes the most creative and successful integrated marketing communications campaigns by the best and brightest professionals in Northern Nevada.

thisisreno.com
This Is Reno

This Is Reno

Reno, NV
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
699K+
Views
ABOUT

ThisisReno is your source for daily Reno news and events for Reno, Sparks, the Truckee Meadows and beyond.

 https://thisisreno.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Business
State
Nevada State
Reno, NV
Business
City
Reno, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bronze#Nev#Marketing Communications#Reno Tahoe#Sierra Nevada Chapter#The Abbi Agency#Bronze Programs#Exo#Awards#Northern Nevada#Media Relations Earned#North Lake Tahoe#Website Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Marketing
Related
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Path cleared for clinical partnership between UNR med school and Renown

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday signed into law a bill that authorizes the Nevada System of Higher Education’s (NSHE) Board of Regents to create agreements to affiliate the state’s medical schools and health education programs with a for-profit or non-profit medical facility. Senate Bill 342 passed both chambers of the Nevada Legislature unanimously.
Nevada Statebusinesspress.vegas

Top Workplaces Nevada announces winners

Top Workplaces 2021 has announced its 42 winners. The No. 1 large, small and medium company, along with special awards, will be revealed at a special live awards ceremony in the fall. Last year, Helix Electric won in the category of 500 or more employees. Encompass Health — Home Health...
Nevada StatePosted by
This Is Reno

Unions want priority rehiring of workers as Nevada reopens

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Laid-off casino and hotel workers picketed at the Nevada statehouse on Tuesday to demand state lawmakers pass a bill to require their former employers bring them back at pre-pandemic wages rather than hire new workers. Thousands of workers in the tourism and hospitality industry were...
Nevada Statennbw.com

HOPCo acquires Reno-based Spine Nevada, forms partnership

Phoenix-based Healthcare Outcomes Performance Company recently acquired Reno-based Spine Nevada and its affiliated brands, Swift Urgent Clinic and Vein Nevada. Terms of the transaction, which closed on April 23, 2021, were not disclosed, according to a May 6 press release. , which advised Spine Nevada in the transaction. Greg Koonsman...
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

Goat grazing to begin Thursday in west Reno

Residents and those who recreate in lower Rosewood Canyon in west Reno should expect to see goats grazing in the area starting Thursday, May 20. The goats are part of a project spearheaded by Reno Fire Department, Nevada Division of Forestry and NV Energy to reduce wildfire fuels in the canyon.
Reno, NVnnbw.com

20 Reno-Sparks restaurants take part in API Heritage Month event

Kurtis Tan was trying to avoid a career in the restaurant business. Growing up with parents who worked in the industry, Tan saw firsthand how much time and energy they poured into serving Asian cuisine, managing employees and keeping their doors open. “I saw how hard my parents, and a...
Nevada StateJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Mixed reactions to cancellation of Burning Man in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The cancellation of Burning Man for the second year is drawing mixed reaction in northern Nevada, where some businesses and tourism officials say they’ll miss the economic boost from festivalgoers, but health officials are glad they won’t contribute to increasing the risk of spreading COVID-19. The counter-culture festival in the Black Rock Desert about 100 miles north of Reno typically attracts nearly 80,000 people who spend an estimated $63 million in Nevada.
Reno, NVcasino.org

More Nevada Casinos End Mask-Wearing for Vaccinated Guests

Several major casinos in Las Vegas and Reno have joined the list of Nevada resorts allowing fully vaccinated guests onto the gaming floor without a COVID-19 mask. In Southern Nevada, the three hotel-casinos that Derek Stevens owns in downtown Las Vegas are allowing fully vaccinated patrons onto the gaming floors without any face covering. These hotel-casinos are Circa Resort, the Golden Gate, and the D Las Vegas. Fully vaccinated employees also are not required to wear masks.
Nevada StateUS News and World Report

Signs Say Distance Learning May Stay in Nevada Education

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Heather Wetsel and her family remember vividly the frustrations of distance learning:. The failed log-ins, the live lessons that ate into the day, the submitted assignments that remained obstinately marked as unsubmitted — all part of the 2020-21 school year for Clark County School District students like Wetsel’s fifth-grade daughter, Isabella.
Nevada Statereviewjournal.com

I-15 traffic volume in Southern Nevada running above pre-pandemic levels

Traffic volume around the Las Vegas Valley has slowly been getting back to pre-pandemic levels — especially along the busiest road in the area. Combined traffic volume on three points of Interstate 15 (at Primm, Sahara Avenue and Mesquite) saw a total daily average of 370,637 vehicles in April, 3 percent above April 2019 — the last year before the pandemic reduced traffic numbers — when an average 360,345 vehicles were recorded, according to the Regional Transportation Commission.
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Atlantis Casino will not require vaccinated guests to use masks

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear masks at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, the Atlantis said Friday. The property will trust guests to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which say people who are not fully vaccinated should wear masks indoors.
Reno, NVPosted by
Reno Voice

Hiring now! Jobs in Reno with an immediate start

These companies in Reno are looking for people who can start immediately: 1. Life Insurance Sales Professional - Remote; 2. Customer Service Specialist - Work From Home (Weekly Pay); 3. Customer Service Representatives - Work from Home; 4. Remote Call Center Representative; 5. Seasonal Customer Service Associate - Work From Home; 6. Full Time- Work From Home Customer Service Representative; 7. Work from Home - Customer Service Associate; 8. Outbound Customer Service Representative - Remote; 9. Sales Representative - Work From Home #DP01; 10. Sales Operator - Work from Home Nevada;
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Former KOLO anchor wins Peppermill Tesla giveaway

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For Former KOLO 8 news anchor turned real estate agent Dave Lawrence Johnson, it was something he never expected. “I didn’t expect to win,” he said. “I just thought maybe there was a slight chance I might win a little bit of free play.”. Peppermill Reno...
Reno, NVSFGate

Downtown Reno beautification project comes to life with new landscaping and mural by nationally recognized artist Brad Carney

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) May 14, 2021. Reno was selected as one of 16 city projects in the first year of the Bloomberg Philanthropies Asphalt Art Initiative. Bloomberg’s award, coupled with an additional Nevada Main Street grant, allowed the Downtown Reno Partnership, City of Reno, and local landscape and engineering firms to collaborate on a beautification project a decade in the making.Artist Brad Carney was selected to design a mural and lead 300 community volunteers to turn 15,000 square feet of bare concrete into a programmable art plaza just as the city reopens after a year of COVID lockdowns.