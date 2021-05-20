The Abbi Agency receives eight awards at PRSA Sierra Nevada Silver Spikes (sponsored)
The Abbi Agency, an integrated marketing firm headquartered in Reno, Nev., celebrated Reno-Tahoe’s best marketing and public relations campaigns at the 2021 Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Sierra Nevada Chapter’s Silver Spike awards ceremony on Thursday, May 13. This yearly ceremony recognizes the most creative and successful integrated marketing communications campaigns by the best and brightest professionals in Northern Nevada.thisisreno.com