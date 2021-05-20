Office Cabinet #11: Raised Door Panels

Whenever I write an article or blog post about a kitchen, someone asks why I fit doors and drawers after installing the cabinets—and why I do the same with Blum Tandem drawer slides. Yes, I am well aware that this is not the norm in the custom cabinet business; before starting my business in 1995, I worked for several shops in England and the United States. At all of them, we fitted everything other than applied trim in the shop. Others did the delivery and installation, so I have no idea how much tweaking and refitting may have been required for the inset doors and drawers, which were standard at every place I worked, as were traditionally mortised butt hinges. (I have never used surface-mounted adjustable butts, because they look cheap and I have never found any that come close to the appearance of 2-1/2-in. traditional ball-tip butts that were widely used during the early 20th century in the United States.) These days I prefer to do the building and installation myself, or with trusted installers, because I’ve found this to be the only way to ensure things really fit the way I want.