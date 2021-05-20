newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

Former Chouteau school resource officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching student

By Maci Killman, FOX23 News
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GLECd_0a6BHvHH00

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A school resource officer has been arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after they say he made inappropriate contact with a student.

The OSBI says Chouteau Public School District’s School Resource Officer, Dale Leroy Tillotson, 52, was arrested and booked into the Mayes County Jail today, facing one count of lewd molestation.

The OSBI says a student reported that Tillotson touched them inappropriately during school hours.

The District 12 District Attorney’s Office reportedly requested the OSBI to help investigate on May 14.

Tillotson was reportedly arrested at the Choteau Police Department without incident.

Tillotson was booked into the Mayes County Jail at 2:18 p.m. and bonded out 2:55 p.m. He is now being held in Rogers County Jail as of 3:44 p.m.

Check back for updates.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
29K+
Followers
48K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Education
City
Chouteau, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mayes County, OK
Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime#Officer Arrested#County Police#State Police#Inappropriate Contact#Rogers County Jail#Lewd Molestation#Incident#School Hours#Mayes#Okla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Oklahoma StatePosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Oklahoma law enforcement agencies shut down illegal pill manufacturing operation in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) and the Alcoholic Beverage Law Enforcement Commission (ABLE) shut down a large illegal pill manufacturing operation in Tulsa. On January 6, ABLE Agents were performing an inspection at a Liquor Store at 6318 S. Peoria when they found evidence of possible illegal drug activity. OBN Spokesman Mark Woodward says Agents from OBN were notified by ABLE, responded to the location and confirmed the presence of an illegal drug lab.
Oklahoma StateKXII.com

OSBI searching for missing Hugo couple

HUGO, Okla. (KXII) - State and local authorities are looking for a missing Hugo couple. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday police requested their assitance with the suspicious disappearance of Jared Lennox, 34, and Krystal Terrell, 31. The couple was last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma, on or...
Oklahoma StateKFOR

OSBI investigating disappearance of two Oklahoma residents

HUGO, Okla. (KFOR) – Today, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) began working with the Hugo Police Department to investigate the suspicious disappearance of two Hugo residents. Jared Lashan Lennox, 34, and Krystal Jean Marie Terrell, 31, were last seen together in Grant, Oklahoma on or about May 1,...
Mayes County, OKkoamnewsnow.com

Grand Lake Kerr Dam explosion kills two contractors

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two contractors died in an explosion at Kerr Dam on Grand Lake Thursday evening. The two men were trapped 80 feet below the dam for about ten hours after the explosion before recovery crews found their bodies. Investigators say the explosion came around 6:00...
Pryor, OKKTUL

Rancher offering $1500 reward after calf killed in Pryor

Cattle ranchers in Pryor are worried about their livestock. Law enforcement in Mayes County are on the lookout for someone that shot and killed a man’s calf. Tanner Hert says he was in his house when he heard multiple gunshots outside one night. When he went outside to check on...
Mayes County, OKKTUL

Teen dies in Mayes County motorcycle crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A teenager is dead after a crash in Mayes County yesterday. Troopers say it happened on East 523 Road near OK-82 just south of Salina around 12:30 p.m. Monday. An unidentified 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to a funeral home in...
Salina, OKKFOR

16-year-old killed in Mayes County motorcycle accident

SALINA, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a 16-year-old boy was killed in a motorcycle accident early Monday near Salina. According to the accident report, the teen was westbound on E 523 Rd when he was unable negotiate curve, entered the oncoming lane, and struck 77-year-old Linda Eastman head on.