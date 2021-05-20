Former Chouteau school resource officer arrested, accused of inappropriately touching student

CHOUTEAU, Okla. — A school resource officer has been arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) after they say he made inappropriate contact with a student.

The OSBI says Chouteau Public School District’s School Resource Officer, Dale Leroy Tillotson, 52, was arrested and booked into the Mayes County Jail today, facing one count of lewd molestation.

The OSBI says a student reported that Tillotson touched them inappropriately during school hours.

The District 12 District Attorney’s Office reportedly requested the OSBI to help investigate on May 14.

Tillotson was reportedly arrested at the Choteau Police Department without incident.

Tillotson was booked into the Mayes County Jail at 2:18 p.m. and bonded out 2:55 p.m. He is now being held in Rogers County Jail as of 3:44 p.m.

