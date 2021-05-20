newsbreak-logo
Lake Worth, FL

Compass Center helps to explain definition of nonbinary

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGender expression is something we're hearing more about these days. Singer Demi Lovato revealed this week she considers herself nonbinary. "Nonbinary, a person whose gender identity is neither male nor female and extends beyond the constraints of the binary," said Rex Barnes, director of youth and family services at the Compass Center in Lake Worth Beach.

