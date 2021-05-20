Compass Center helps to explain definition of nonbinary

Perspective #1: "My 5 year old liked the female characters best, loved wearing dresses, play painted his nails, grew his hair long for a while because he wanted princess hair, loves pink and sparkles, etc. I was quietly supportive by treating his interests like any other. He got the princess dresses he wanted for birthdays and Christmases, his colouring books were unicorns and fairies etc. But I didn't make a fuss about it any more than I would make a fuss about my other son liking stereotypically boy things like dinosaurs and cars. He wore a princess dress to school on a non uniform day. I didn't say anything to him beforehand as he felt fine going in and I thought even an attempt at saying I was proud of him for doing it would highlight the difference when the way I want him to feel is that there aren't male and female toys or ways of dressing, rather than implying he is brave to do something 'different.' Mostly it was positive, pretty much all his friends at school are girls and they loved it. He had some slightly mean/questioning comments though from a couple of kids including 'boys don't wear dresses'. When he told me this I just said 'well, boys don't wear dresses that often so some people think that's unusual. I think clothes are just clothes. It's so much fun to dress up as Elsa" and that was enough to make him feel better. I want my child to feel free to explore, but I don't want to make such big deal that the child hardens into an identity that might not be authentic for them."