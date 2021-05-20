Mid-Rivers awards 31 scholarships totaling $34,000
Mid-Rivers Communications recently announced the award of 31 Scholarships to students from the Cooperative's service area. Six $1,500 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend Dawson Community College or Miles Community College, and 25 $1,000 scholarships were awarded to students planning to attend a four-year college or university, community college or tech school in the fall of 2021. Preference was given in the scholarship award selection process to students who plan to live and work in Eastern and Central Montana after completing their education.