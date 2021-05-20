Cooking in the West

Live, work and explore in an extraordinary place called The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument located in Southern Utah. Wilderness vibes at its core, endless adventure awaits. This area is known for its undeniable beauty. Epic rock formations, dark sky nights and small town community, Escalante City is at its Golden Age. Surrounded by the Aquarius plateau and 1000 lakes this area is filled with outdoors activities such as hiking to petroglyphs and pictographs, mountain biking, camping, fishing, backpacking, canyoneering and more. Easy living, with a simple approach to life. Escalante City has a population of 800 people year round, during high season late March - early November we have an influx of tourist and seasonal workers. There are 7 restaurants, 2 grocery stores (1 is organic), 3 gas stations, one incredible pub and a city park. The town is walkable and delightful. Pioneers, Artist, Cowboys and Wanderers call this place home.