newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Cooking in the West

By Susan Metcalf
ekalakaeagle.com
 1 day ago

My column about aging awhile back brought several suggestions on how to combat aging including advice on where to get the best deal on orthotic inserts for my shoes to suggestions that if I would forego wearing foundation, cross my heart undergarments, it would help pull the wrinkles out of my face. Although those were helpful hints, I decided it might be easier to just change the way I perceive the aging process.

www.ekalakaeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Cake#Brown Sugar#Salt And Pepper#Horse#Food Drink#Cooking Oil#Olive Oil#Lemon Juice#Brown Butter#White Rice#Shetland#Sauteed Ingredients#Bake#Saute Asparagus#Dinner#Fun#Chicken Thighs#Beat Eggs#Thyme#Onion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cakes
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Ice Cream
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesthesouthernladycooks.com

ROASTED RANCH POTATO SALAD

This roasted ranch potato salad is so easy to make and is wonderful to take to any gathering. The roasted potatoes really add a different layer to this potato salad! You can easily double this recipe for a larger group. The hardest part of making this salad is chopping up the potatoes. Easy Easy!
Recipesthelocalpalate.com

Oliver Farm Pecan Cake

Heat oven to 350 degrees (325 degrees if using convection). Spray a 10-inch cake pan with nonstick spray and line the bottom with parchment paper. Combine yogurt, sugar, and eggs, stirring until well blended. Add all-purpose flour, pecan flour, baking powder, salt, and vanilla and mix until just combined. Add oil and stir well. (It might appear to separate, but keep stirring until it’s smooth.)
RecipesPosted by
Taste Of Home

This Is Why Grandma Baked with Mashed Potatoes

Grandma was never one to let leftovers go to waste, and that included baking up all sorts of sweets with last night’s mashed potatoes. After all, Grandma knew how much everyone loved buttery slices of moist and tender potato bread, so why not bake with mashed potatoes where other favorites are concerned?
Recipesinthekitch.net

How to Cook Barley: Pearl and Hulled

In the Kitch is reader-supported. External links may earn us a commission at no additional cost to you. If you need to get more fiber in your diet, why not treat yourself to a bowl of cooked barley? Barley is a versatile, nutritious grain that’s packed with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients. Eating barley on a regular basis can improve your health, lower your cholesterol, aid your digestion and provide a number of other health benefits.
RecipesFood Network

How to Cook a Bunch of Little Dishes for a Crowd

If I tried to make a list of all the unique banchan my mother, Moungsoon, has cooked for us over the past 30 years, I could write my own cookbook. She’s always had a knack for striking the perfect, balanced assortment and number of these tiny dishes, meant to accompany rice and mains at a Korean dinner table. The banchan would then revisit the table a few more times as we relished in the flavor, but would be gone just before we tired of them. It’s truly a feat whenever you see it, whether you’re invited into a Korean family home for dinner, or you sit down at a Korean restaurant and are presented with so many banchan they’re about to fall off the table (or are literally stacked on top of each other).
RecipesThe Daily South

Summer Fruit Skewers

We all love a classic red, white, and blue dessert or the annual cutting of the Flag Cake, but these fruit skewers are a treat that needs to be added to your Fourth of July dessert table this year. These skewers embrace a healthier, fruit-focused approach in a creative and fun way. Simply pick out some in-season produce (we chose watermelon, apples, and blueberries to represent the red, white, and blue of the holiday), and use a cookie cutter to cut out your desired shapes. We like to use star-shaped cookie cutters so the shapes pop on the skewer. If you can, use cookie cutters that vary in size so there will be some added interest to the stars when they are stacked on the skewers. Once your shapes are cut and ready to go, you'll want to take a wooden skewer or heavy-duty decorative straws and thread the fruit in a pattern. We mixed the three fruits together on each skewer, but there's no wrong way to do it. You can enlist some help from the little ones when putting these together too. They'll have a blast threading the shaped fruit onto the skewers or straws. The fruit creations should be fine to keep on the table at your celebration, but feel free to refrigerate if you think they've been out a while. These skewers will stand out on your dessert table and keep the spirit of the holiday going all through the night.
Recipesprovidencejournal.com

Fueling your cooking for performance

The foods you choose to eat have a direct impact on your performance and recovery from workouts. That's the premise of a new cookbook, "Fuel Your Body" by Angie Asche (Agate, $26), subtitled "How to Cook and Eat for Peak Performance." She is a sports dietitian and owns and operates...
RecipesStars and Stripes

Cooking up delicious Korean kimbap

Delicious Korean Kimbap (sometimes referred to as Gimbap) is very easy to make and in contrast to Japanese sushi, the ingredients are not confined to fish. What makes them stand out is that these are made from a whole variety of delicious foods ranging from kimchi, to side-dishes and plenty of vegetables.
RecipesDuluth News Tribune

Vegan cooking: Favorite dinners when my husband is cooking

For the first 20 years of our marriage, because of our work schedules, my husband, Vince, prepared dinner for the family. I never thought this was an unusual arrangement. When our work schedules changed, I arrived home first, and I prepared the evening meal. Although I am happy to do...
RecipesItem

A summer treat: Very Berry and Creamy Coconut Ice Cream

Sometimes food can be presented so beautifully, it’s hard to take that first bite. However, once you dig your spoon into the bowl, there is no going back. Imagine a bite that is chilled, sweet and creamy all at the same time. It’s luscious, fruity and absolutely divine. It’s a summertime ice cream recipe you’ll cherish and make again and again throughout the season.
Recipesfreelibrary.org

Cooking with Onions: Multi-Layered!

It's Alright to Cry! Have you ever wondered why onions make you cry? When was the last time you shed some tears while just trying to make dinner?. Onions contain a chemical called syn-Propanethial S-oxide that can turn to gas and trigger tears! You can try to prevent this by cooling the onion in the refrigerator before cutting or by improving the airflow in your cooking space through opening a window or turning on a fan.
Recipesrachaelrayshow.com

Rice Krispie Chicken With Chile Cheese Sauce | Chef Andrew Zimmern

Chef Andrew Zimmern shares a guilty pleasure from his household—crispy baked chicken made with Rice Krispies plus a Chile Cheese Sauce made with Cheese Wiz!. He likes to use a few of his own spice blends in this recipe: French Kiss All-Purpose Seasoning for the chicken and Mexican Fiesta in the cheese sauce (which are available at Walmart, ShopRite and online at www.badiaspices.com) but you can also use whatever all-purpose seasoning and Mexican spice mix you have on hand or can find in your local supermarket.
Food & Drinkscoolworks.com

Prep Cooks, Line Cooks

Live, work and explore in an extraordinary place called The Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument located in Southern Utah. Wilderness vibes at its core, endless adventure awaits. This area is known for its undeniable beauty. Epic rock formations, dark sky nights and small town community, Escalante City is at its Golden Age. Surrounded by the Aquarius plateau and 1000 lakes this area is filled with outdoors activities such as hiking to petroglyphs and pictographs, mountain biking, camping, fishing, backpacking, canyoneering and more. Easy living, with a simple approach to life. Escalante City has a population of 800 people year round, during high season late March - early November we have an influx of tourist and seasonal workers. There are 7 restaurants, 2 grocery stores (1 is organic), 3 gas stations, one incredible pub and a city park. The town is walkable and delightful. Pioneers, Artist, Cowboys and Wanderers call this place home.
Food & Drinksdayton.com

Customers raving over Dorothy Lane bakery’s made in-house whoopie pies

Dorothy Lane Market recently announced that customers can now enjoy fresh whoopie pies at all DLM bakery locations. Pies are $2.49 each, or four for $8.99. The decision to create an original DLM whoopie pie came from the grocery store’s new initiative called the “Food Explorer Program.” Beginning in May and every month, at least through October, DLM will dive into a new destination from around the world and highlight foods from that region — both in their grocery products and in foods made in-house like the whoopie pies.
RecipesThe Southern

Taste | Cooking with lavender

The purple color and sweet fragrance makes lavender a popular ingredient in bath and relaxation products, but lavender has a 2,500-year history in cooking. It has been used in teas to help cure headaches and added to honey for use in baked foods. Lavender was even used as a remedy for the Great Plague during the 17th century.
RecipesSeattle Times

A year of cooking with my mother

Let the record show that I make a terrible roommate. I can still hear my mother’s voice as she encountered the sink full of dishes, the counter spilling over with spices and syrups: “I can’t live like this!”. About nine months ago, I moved back home to Atlanta to write...
Recipescrossroadstoday.com

3 berry recipes (and tips) from expert bakers

With spring comes berry season — the time of year many bakers eagerly anticipate for its abundance of fresh fruit available for creating tempting treats. Strawberries come into season first in most areas, with raspberries, blueberries and blackberries rolling out through the spring and summer months. Adding berries to your...
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Home Farm Cooking

Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Home Farm Cooking by Catherine Pawson & John Pawson (Phaidon Press, 2021). (ARV $49.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per day. Deadline is 11:59PM ET 5.29.21. With the continually changing circumstances due to COVID-19, there will be a delay of unknown length in delivering prizes in order to protect our team and our partners. Thank you for your understanding.