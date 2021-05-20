newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Montana Farmers Union partners with livestock groups in support of cattle market transparency

ekalakaeagle.com
 1 day ago

On Monday, May 10, 2021, member leaders of American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA, and the United States Cattlemen’s Association met in Phoenix, Arizona. These groups convened at the request of Livestock Marketing Association to discuss challenges involved in the marketing of finished cattle with the ultimate goal of bringing about a more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.

www.ekalakaeagle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle Market#Beef Cattle#Marketing Organizations#Montana Farmers Union#National Farmers Union#Doj#Lmr#R Calf Usa#Department Of Justice#Livestock Organizations#Farmers#Needed Livestock Reforms#Cattle Feeders#Finished Cattle#Price Transparency#Usda Oversight#Cow Calf Producers#Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USDA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Marketing
Related
Agriculturehometownsource.com

Ag groups make a united, hollow call on meatpackers to play nice

On May 17, six farm groups joined voices to call on the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Congress and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to ensure a “more financially sustainable situation for cattle feeders and cow-calf producers.”. That’s make-nice farm talk for “Meatpackers are skinning U.S. cattlemen so badly now...
Rapid City, SDkotatv.com

USDA hopes to address climate change while benefiting farmers and ranchers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The United States Department of Agriculture is issuing a strategy outlining how agriculture producers and forest managers can help the environment. The plan lays out goals and priorities to address climate change in a way that would be beneficial to ag producers. The plan was developed at the direction of the Biden administration, and would incentivize farmers for carbon conserving practices.
Union, MOWashington Missourian

Changes to Union farmers' market made official

With recent changes to its Farmers’ and Artisans’ Market, the city of Union is altering its code to keep up. “Basically, it’s just changing the ordinance to kind of reflect what we’re doing,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said. “We’re there Friday evenings; we’re using the commuter parking lot. It’s going to be crafters and vendors and farmers market folks.”
Montana StateSidney Herald

MT farmers encouraged to participate in wheat and barley varieties survey

The Montana Department of Agriculture is reminding producers to participate in the upcoming Wheat and Barley Varieties Survey conducted by the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS). “This year’s varieties survey will give our breeding program unique and widespread insight into the characteristics that are...
Agricultureocj.com

USDA to Invest $15 million in Conservation Innovation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is investing up to $15 million to support the development of new tools, approaches, practices and technologies to further natural resource conservation on private lands through the Conservation Innovation Grants (CIG) program. CIG partners use creative problem solving and...
Agricultureaces.edu

Emergency Loss Assistance Coming Soon for Farm-Raised Fish

Aquaculture industries in the United States have been lobbying for federal emergency loss assistance to offset catastrophic losses for many years. Winter storms hit states along the Gulf of Mexico in February 2021 causing large losses. The losses have guaranteed access to financial assistance, like funds made available to livestock and honeybee producers during similar disasters.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Contracts Catch a Gust of Support

Friday’s livestock contracts were granted a sweet close come Friday afternoon as the markets shot higher right before closing. It was a touch and go week for the livestock complex as the market must manage both technical and fundamental influences extremely close in Friday’s market. Thankfully, both beef and pork demand continue to run wild and before Friday’s close, traders upped their ante and the contracts closed higher.
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

Demand for beef is strong, both domestically and internationally

Prepared and written by Jeff Swenson, DATCP Livestock and Meat Specialist. The Market Update draws information from several sources, including trade publications, radio broadcasts, agricultural news services, individuals involved in the industry as well as USDA NASS and AMS reports. Fed cattle prices were mostly steady this week. Rain in...
Agriculturehoards.com

FARM Program Publishes 2021 Drug Residue Prevention Manual

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program published its 2021 Milk & Dairy Beef Drug Residue Prevention Reference Manual and accompanying pocket guide, an on-farm educational tool that promotes best management practices for administering treatment to dairy cattle. The annual publication also provides a comprehensive list of FDA-approved drugs for use in cattle with their associated milk and meat withdrawal times, along with milk and urine screening test information. The pocket guide offers a quick reference to these informational charts in a small, laminated, ring-bound booklet.
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

Nebraska beef producers unite to battle market barriers and impediments

Earlier this month, livestock organizations came together to discuss challenges in cattle markets. The organizations included members of the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Farmers Union, R-CALF USA and the United States Cattlemen’s Association. The groups met at the request of Livestock Marketing Association to discuss...
AgricultureSaipan Tribune

Fresh Market supports local farmers

Fresh Market located in Garapan opened in January this year as the outlet for slaughterhouse, Marianas Meat Harvesting Corp., but they are also dedicated to support local livestock producers and farmers to sustain the meat industry in all of the CNMI. According to manager Kevin Kim, their main products are local meat like fresh pork and beef.