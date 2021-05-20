Montana Farmers Union partners with livestock groups in support of cattle market transparency

The information below has been supplied by dairy marketers and other industry organizations. It has not been edited, verified or endorsed by Hoard’s Dairyman. The National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management (FARM) Program published its 2021 Milk & Dairy Beef Drug Residue Prevention Reference Manual and accompanying pocket guide, an on-farm educational tool that promotes best management practices for administering treatment to dairy cattle. The annual publication also provides a comprehensive list of FDA-approved drugs for use in cattle with their associated milk and meat withdrawal times, along with milk and urine screening test information. The pocket guide offers a quick reference to these informational charts in a small, laminated, ring-bound booklet.